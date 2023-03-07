Kawasaki Dealer Demo Days Returns for 2023

The incredibly popular Kawasaki Dealer Demo Days are returning this summer, giving riders the chance to experience the latest 2023 models.
With dates across the country, and more to be confirmed, this is set to be the biggest Dealer Demo tour yet.
As the weather begins to warm up, many riders are beginning to head back out after the long winter and the Dealer Demo Days are the perfect opportunity for you to experience the 2023 Kawasaki range, including the Ninja 400, Z650RS, Versys 1000 SE Grand Tourer and the supercharged Ninja H2 SX SE.
Beginning on April 1st at Completely Gloucester, the 26-date tour runs throughout the summer months and ends on September 9th at JW Groombridge. The calendar of events scheduled so far is below.
April 1 – Completely Gloucester
April 8 – Millenium Motorcycles
April 15 – Greenham Kawasaki
April 22 – Aylesbury Kawasaki
April 23 – Drayton Croft
April 29 – Laguna Maidstone
May 20 – M&P Kawasaki
May 21 – Wheels Cradley
May 27 – P&H Motorcycles
June 3 – GT Plymouth
June 4 – Bridge
June 10 – Shirlaws
June 11 – Edinburgh Kawasaki
July 1 – Alf’s Motorcycles
July 8 – A&D Motorcycles
July 9 – Rochdale Kawasaki
July 16 – Derby Kawasaki
July 22 – Coleraine Kawasaki
July 29 – Wigan Kawasaki
July 30 – The Potteries
Aug 5 – Cobb & Jagger
Aug 6 – KD Kawasaki
Aug 12 – Laguna Performance Centre
Aug 19 – Bristol Kawasaki
Aug 26 – Kirkcaldy Kawasaki
Sep 9 – JW Groombridge
Booking will go live shortly, with more information available at www.kawasaki.co.uk
Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:
“Over the last few years, our Dealer Demo Days events have been a huge success, with hundreds of bikers visiting their local Kawasaki dealer to try out our latest machines. We are really pleased to be bringing it back again for 2023, visiting even more dealers and showcasing the 2023 range.”
