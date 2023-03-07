Kawasaki Dealer Demo Days Returns for 2023

The incredibly popular Kawasaki Dealer Demo Days are returning this summer, giving riders the chance to experience the latest 2023 models.

With dates across the country, and more to be confirmed, this is set to be the biggest Dealer Demo tour yet.

As the weather begins to warm up, many riders are beginning to head back out after the long winter and the Dealer Demo Days are the perfect opportunity for you to experience the 2023 Kawasaki range, including the Ninja 400, Z650RS, Versys 1000 SE Grand Tourer and the supercharged Ninja H2 SX SE.

Beginning on April 1st at Completely Gloucester, the 26-date tour runs throughout the summer months and ends on September 9th at JW Groombridge. The calendar of events scheduled so far is below.

April 1 – Completely Gloucester

April 8 – Millenium Motorcycles

April 15 – Greenham Kawasaki

April 22 – Aylesbury Kawasaki

April 23 – Drayton Croft

April 29 – Laguna Maidstone

May 20 – M&P Kawasaki

May 21 – Wheels Cradley

May 27 – P&H Motorcycles

June 3 – GT Plymouth

June 4 – Bridge

June 10 – Shirlaws

June 11 – Edinburgh Kawasaki

July 1 – Alf’s Motorcycles

July 8 – A&D Motorcycles

July 9 – Rochdale Kawasaki

July 16 – Derby Kawasaki

July 22 – Coleraine Kawasaki

July 29 – Wigan Kawasaki

July 30 – The Potteries

Aug 5 – Cobb & Jagger

Aug 6 – KD Kawasaki

Aug 12 – Laguna Performance Centre

Aug 19 – Bristol Kawasaki

Aug 26 – Kirkcaldy Kawasaki

Sep 9 – JW Groombridge

Booking will go live shortly, with more information available at www.kawasaki.co.uk

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:

“Over the last few years, our Dealer Demo Days events have been a huge success, with hundreds of bikers visiting their local Kawasaki dealer to try out our latest machines. We are really pleased to be bringing it back again for 2023, visiting even more dealers and showcasing the 2023 range.”

