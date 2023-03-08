Cardo Systems’ new PACKTALK Custom unlocks the power of personalization with upgradeable Pay-Per-Feature packages.

Cardo Systems, the global market leader in wireless communication systems for powersports, has unlocked the power of personalization with the all-new PACKTALK CUSTOM. Available at a mid-range price point of €279.95, Cardo’s industry-first mesh communicator service offers Pay-Per-Feature subscription plans – allowing riders to get everything they need and nothing they don’t.

Based on the popular PACKTALK EDGE, the PACKTALK CUSTOM is the industry’s first wireless helmet communicator to allow riders to personalize their helmet comms experience by selecting from three subscription offerings on the Cardo Connect App, including SILVER, GOLD, and PLATINUM. In its stock form, the PACKTALK CUSTOM is loaded with features right out of the box, featuring Cardo’s second-generation Dynamic Mesh Communication, Bluetooth 5.2 Technology, Over-The-Air updates, and a fully waterproof design – just to name a few. Upgraded features within each Pay-Per-Feature package include music sharing, audio profiles, Universal Bluetooth Intercom, voice command, and more.

“PACKTALK CUSTOM is a direct result of our team listening to our riders from around the world, as the Want’s and Need’s are extremely diverse” said Alon Lumbroso, chief executive officer, Cardo Systems. “We’re extremely proud to continue to drive the industry forward with new trailblazing innovations and industry-firsts like the PACKTALK CUSTOM.”

Available for €279.95, the Cardo PACKTALK CUSTOM comes with the following features as standard:

Second-generation Dynamic Mesh Communication

Waterproof IP67

Connect with up to 15 riders with up to a 1.6K rider-to-rider range

40mm HD speakers

Over-The-Air software updates eliminates the need for cables or WiFi adapters

Bluetooth 5.2 Technology

13hrs talk time with fast charging (20-mins provides 2-hours of talk time)

2-Year Warranty

Riders can upgrade their PACKTALK CUSTOM by selecting one of three Pay-Per-Feature subscription packages:

SILVER, starting at €2.99 Monthly /€19.99 Yearly

GOLD, starting at €4.99 Monthly /€29.99 Yearly

PLATINUM, starting at €6.99 Monthly /€39.99 Yearly

The prices of the packages will be converted into local currency upon purchase.

The key features of the SILVER package include everything in the base package with the addition of music sharing, audio profiles and speed dial. Riders looking for more features can opt for the GOLD package which includes the base and silver features but also expands to include Universal Bluetooth Intercom and a 2nd channel connection. Riders looking to ride with all the bells and whistles can upgrade to the PLATINUM which includes all the previous features from the lower tiers but is elevated with voice commands and eco mode.

The PACKTALK CUSTOM utilizes the Cardo Connect app with Apple Pay and/or Google Pay to provide riders the ability to upgrade and/or scale back on the features needed at any time. Simply connect to the app, pick your package and enjoy the desired features. When switching from a higher subscription tier to a lower tier the features from the higher tier will remain through the billing cycle and the downgrade will be implemented at the start of the new billing cycle. When upgrading from a lower subscription tier to a higher tier the features will automatically be applied to the PACKTALK CUSTOM and a credit will be issued for the unused lower-tiered subscription.

The PACKTALK CUSTOM is also compatible with select PACKTALK NEO accessories such as 2nd Helmet Kit 40mm HD and the 2nd Helmet Kit JBL.

The new PACKTALK CUSTOM has an MSRP of €279.95 and will be available from retailers in April or pre-ordered directly from www.cardosystems.com starting from March 8th.

