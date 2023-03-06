New Premier Evoluzione Road Touring Helmet

Feature-packed ECE 22-06 and ACU Gold-rated tri-composite road touring helmet.

Tested and approved to the latest ECE 22-06 standard, and ACU Gold approved for track use too, the Premier Evoluzione is lightweight, comes with a Pinlock anti-fog lens and is Bluetooth™ Smart Ready, to keep you connected on the move.

Made from a combination of Dyneema, Carbon and Aramid Fibres, the Evoluzione’s tri-composite shell is strong and light, weighing approx 1500g. A Differentiated Density EPS inner, cut to follow the natural contours of the head, absorbs energy from impacts and provides a close fit.

For added safety, the anti-scratch visor locks in the closed position to reduce the risk of accidental opening. It has ultra-quick removal and installation, without the need for any tools, and comes with a Pinlock anti-fog insert as standard. An internal flip-down sun shield is operated by a slider below the visor on the left-hand side.

Wide ventilation ports at the forehead and chin flush heat and humidity through the integrated exhaust port at the rear, without compromising aerodynamics. To keep things fresh, the advanced antibacterial hypoallergenic fabric liner is moisture-wicking, odour free and can be removed and washed.

The Evoluzione is also Bluetooth™ Smart Ready, making it simple to fit a comms system – a real bonus for touring.

New for 2023, the Premier Evoluzione is available in sizes XS-XXL in subtle Matt Black (RRP £259.95) and five eye-catching graphic options (RRP £279.95), all covered by a 5-year warranty for complete peace of mind. Premier Helmets are exclusively distributed by The Key Collection at Fowlers.

Visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk for details