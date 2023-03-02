LS2 Metropolis 3-Season Jacket

A-rated, three-season textile riding jacket in men’s and women’s sizes

Packed with the tech and spec needed to deal with whatever the journey throws at you, LS2’s new AA-rated Metropolis Evo is the only jacket you’ll need to get you through the riding season.

Built to take you well beyond the city limits, the Metropolis has a tough outer shell, with a fixed waterproof and breathable membrane rated 5000mm for first class protection from the rain, and 3000g/m2/24hrs breathability to stop the build up of perspiration.

A removable thermal liner is on-hand to insulate on colder days, as is a handy waterproof hood that can be attached for use off the bike. When the temperature rises, vents on the arms and back allow an instant cooling airflow.

AA-rated to the EN17092 standard for motorcycle clothing, the Metropolis comes with removable CE Level 1 soft ‘slow bounce’ shoulder and elbow protectors. For extra comfort and improved coverage the position of the elbow protectors in the sleeve can be moved. There’s also the option to fit a CE Level 2-approved back protector (purchased separately for £29.99).

Available in specific men’s and ladies’ cuts, there is adjustment throughout for fine tuning to the wearer’s preferences: poppers on the arms and cuffs and a clever hidden waist adjustment system.

With a plethora of pockets – two on the chest, two large pockets on the front and two more inside, including a dedicated smartphone pocket – there are plenty of places to carry smaller items.

The LS2 Metropolis comes in men’s sizes S-5XL in a choice of Black or Khaki/Blue/Fluo Orange, and ladies’ XS-5XL in Black only. Both retail at £179.99 including VAT.

