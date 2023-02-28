WorldSBK returns to Imola for the first time since 2019

The FIM, the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) are delighted to announce a new agreement that will see the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship race at the iconic Italian circuit in 2023.

Imola will host the Italian Round as it returns to the WorldSBK calendar after three seasons away with the legendary venue hosting the seventh round of the 2023 season from the 14th to the 16th of July. All three classes will take to the track at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola, including Italian Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK), Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) but also Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) and Lorenzo Baldassarri (GMT94 Yamaha) who will make their debuts in 2023, competing in the Superbike class.

Featured on the calendar for the first time back in 2001, the iconic circuit was the scene of unforgettable moments such as the season finale between Colin Edwards and Troy Bayliss in 2002 and Bayliss’s title in 2006. The 2023 Italian Round also promises to be a thrilling event with Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista who will be fighting to retain his title.

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director:

“After three seasons away, we are thrilled to welcome back Imola to the calendar in 2023. This second round in Italy confirms the popularity of the Championship amongst the Italian fans as there is a lot of passion for our sport there with many Italian riders and teams in our Paddock. Imola has an illustrious history within World Superbike, and we look forward to the 2023 Italian Round which promises to be an exciting event for the fans.”

Pietro Benvenuti, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola General Director:

“It is with great satisfaction that we announce this agreement with Dorna WSBK Organization, which brings Imola back to the prestigious WorldSBK calendar. We know that there are many fans who wouldn’t miss this event for anything as Imola always had strong ties with this series. Not to mention that a World Champion on a Ducati will take to the track, undoubtedly a great incentive for many of the “Rossa” to watch on from trackside. Opting for the month of July is also strategic for the region as it will open business opportunities during a period when local accommodation options are not at full capacity, confirming the role of the circuit as a driving force of the local economy. It’s a great result made possible thanks to the full support of the Municipal Administration, which strongly wanted the return of Superbike to Imola.”

