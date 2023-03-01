Johnson joins C&L Fairburn/Jackson Racing for 2023 road racing campaign

C&L Fairburn Properties/Jackson Racing will make their debut at the International road races in 2023 with David Johnson contesting the Isle of Man TT Races and International North West 200 on C&L Fairburn Properties/Jackson Racing will make their debut at the International road races in 2023 with David Johnson contesting the Isle of Man TT Races and International North West 200 on Honda machinery.

The Australian was forced to miss both events last year due to injury but makes his much anticipated return this year, campaigning a CBR1000RR Honda Fireblade in the Superbike and Superstock races. He’ll also ride a CBR600RR Honda in the Supersport class at the TT.

Having made his TT debut in 2010, where he won the coveted Newcomers Trophy, the now 40-year old is no stranger to riding Hondas and took his sole TT podium to date in 2019 when he finished in an excellent third place in that year’s RL360 Superstock TT race whilst riding for the official Honda UK team.

After the pandemic ruled out any road racing in both 2020 and 2021, Johnson was looking to build on that success last year but a spill at Oulton Park in May left him with a fractured pelvis and collarbone which meant he was a frustrated spectator at both events.

He did, however, return to racing at August’s Manx Grand Prix and took a fine third in the Classic Superbike race, the result following on from his brilliant victory in the same race in 2019. His return to both the TT and North West 200 is a tremendous boost to both events where he’ll be a firm challenger for the podium positions.

Despite only being formed at the 11th hour, the C&L Fairburn/Jackson Racing team made an instant impression in last year’s Pirelli National Superstock Championship where they finished a close second overall with Billy McConnell. Johnson’s fellow Adelaide resident will continue in the series in 2023 where he’ll be joined by Ulsterman Simon Reid, son of five-time TT winner Brian Reid with the team now looking to make a major impression on the roads as well.

David Johnson: “I’m very happy to have joined the C&L Fairburn/Jackson Racing squad for 2023. Chris is a very good friend of mine and his team is very new but expanding very fast and I’m pumped to be a part of it! Together with the knowledge of the Jackson boys, the three bikes will be top spec for this year’s International road races and after missing last year’s TT due to injuries, I’m hungrier than ever to give the team results. I can’t wait to get testing started very soon.”

Chris Fairburn, Team Owner: “I’ve always wanted to have the team compete at the International road races, particularly the Isle of Man TT, and I always wanted the rider to be Davo. We’ve known each other for quite a while and he’s an experienced rider who has repeatedly scored top class results on the roads. He fits what we’re looking for perfectly and when he found himself without a ride for 2023 it was a no-brainer to step up and bring him into the team. Jackson Racing are equally experienced when it comes to road racing and with the TT generating superb coverage across all forms of media, we’re looking forward to showing everyone what we can do.”

Johnson will contest the early season Pirelli National Superstock Championship rounds prior to the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT events, which take place on 9-11 May and 29 May-10 June respectively.