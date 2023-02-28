Powering the best: The pedigree of Yuasa and GS brand motorcycle batteries from GS Yuasa.

GS Yuasa is the leading original equipment manufacturer for motorcycle batteries globally. With over 40 years of development, GS Yuasa motorcycle and powersport batteries are factory fitted by all major motorcycle brands, including Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Harley-Davidson and many more. So, every GS Yuasa motorcycle and powersport battery provides the same high performance, quality and reliability as the bike’s original.

By working closely with these major bike manufacturers to develop batteries, it’s meant GS Yuasa has been able to meet the unique needs of riders and manufacturers and establish themselves as the global market leader for bike batteries and a trusted partner for quality and innovation.

Over the years, this has been marked by numerous milestones. Travel back in time to 1983, a time when the battery world was turned on its head by the introduction of the revolutionary Yuasa dry charge, Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) sealed maintenance free battery types. At the time, these ‘futuristic’ batteries were a game-changer as they eliminated the need for an open vent, while also reducing weight and size, making them more convenient and accessible than ever before.

But the innovation didn’t stop there, fast forward to 1999, and the factory activated YTZ® wet type, sealed maintenance free, high-performance battery burst onto the scene. With no need for the commissioning process, these batteries allowed for multi-angled fitment, opening up a whole new world of possibilities for motorcycle manufacturers and riders around the world.

Although widely used as standard references, YTX®, YTZ®, and GYZ® are registered trademarks of GS Yuasa International Ltd. Only Yuasa and GS manufacture genuine YTX®, YTZ®, and GYZ® motorcycle batteries. This is important to remember when choosing a motorcycle battery, as using an unsuitable or cheaper battery can result in lower performance and potential issues that could even damage your bike.

When it comes to batteries, the expression of buy cheap buy twice is particularly true. While cheaper batteries may seem like a cost-effective option, they often have a shorter lifespan and need to be replaced more frequently. In contrast, more expensive batteries are usually designed with higher-quality materials and advanced technology, giving them a longer lifespan and higher performance. This means that while they may cost more upfront, their higher build quality and extended life can save you money in the long run as you won’t need to replace them as frequently.

Theo den Hoed Motorcycle Battery Product Manager for GS Yuasa Battery Europe Ltd said, “Yuasa and GS are prestigious and iconic brands in the motorcycle industry. We are known for our innovative battery technology and high-quality products. With our rich history dating back over a century, the GS Yuasa brand has become synonymous with quality, reliability, and performance.

“In addition to our rich and ongoing pedigree with motorcycle manufacturers, our long-standing partnership with HRC Repsol Honda in MotoGP is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our drive to innovate. We take great pride in providing riders across the globe with the high-quality products they need to power their passion for motorcycling.”

GS Yuasa offers the widest range of motorcycle batteries in the market, ensuring that there is a battery for every type of motorcycle. Whether you ride a sports bike, touring, or adventure bike, GS Yuasa has a battery that will suit your needs.

To find out more about GS Yuasa and their products visit www.gs-yuasa.eu