GIVI: half a life of experience and innovation in its helmets

The great evolution of the transalpine company has led it to achieve the greatest comfort, style and safety in head protection on a motorbike.

GIVI, motorcycle and motorcyclist equipment brand, has been working for more than 20 years in the design and manufacture of top level helmets. Two decades in which, through innovation, active listening and constant effort, it has achieved that its products reach the highest levels of quality and safety, becoming one of the first manufacturers to launch models on the market that have passed the tough and demanding tests of the ECE 22-06 standard.

1920 marked the beginning of the technical evolution of motorcycling helmets with the first soft leather models derived from the world of aviation. Thirty years later, jet helmets appeared and in the 1970s the first full-face helmet was developed. It was around this time – in 1978 to be precise – that GIVI was founded by Giuseppe Visenzi as a manufacturer of motorbike accessories. But it was not until 2002 that the transalpine company began its journey in the world of helmets, with the 10.1 jet. Two decades have passed since then, a time in which it has continued to produce and improve its products to the point it has become a reference in a sector that has recently seen the approval of a new and demanding regulation: ECE 22.06.

With the 10.1, the Italian brand managed to catch up with its rivals. Despite marking GIVI’s beginning in the sector, the jet included a removable visor and adjustable air intake – features on a par with the competition’s models.

Their first modular, the X.08, came out in 2008 with the same features as most helmets in the industry, with two different sizes of thermoplastic shells depending on size and a synthetic polyester foam liner. What’s more, there was a micrometric quick release fastener to speed up putting the helmet on and taking it off.

In 2013 it launched its first full-face model, the X.01. Made of thermoplastic with an EPS interior and a synthetic polyester fabric lining bonded with polyurethane foam, it more than met the standards of the time. It also had a ZSP Micro 01 micrometric closure with a polyester strap, features and materials that, although they have improved over the years, are still present in GIVI helmets.

GIVI’s path in this sector wasn’t an easy one. They had to carve out a niche in a sector filled with brands and specialists who boasted years of experience. It wasn’t enough for them to have earned a leading position in the production of motorbike and scooter accessories. So they set up an in-house laboratory with state-of-the-art technology and specialised engineers and technicians. Here they carry out crash tests and recreate all possible riding situations, taking into account atmospheric conditions and simulating the tests that the helmet has to pass in order to achieve certification. All this is what has made the difference, allowing the brand to quickly catch up with its competitors.

All the helmets mentioned above, as well as the rest of the previous GIVI ranges, have been tested under the ECE 22-05 standard since its inception as a helmet manufacturer. Therefore, the enormous trajectory of its R&D department, together with its experience in carrying out the tests required by this standard, has led to the production of increasingly safer helmets. And with the incorporation of the ECE 22-06 homologation, their adaptation to it has been much quicker, simpler and more efficient.

Thanks to their long history of developing and testing these products, last year GIVI launched models with the new standard. Their first off-road helmet, the 60.1, together with the 50.9 and 50.8 full-face helmets, presented at EICMA 2021, were the first with ECE 22-06 homologation, demonstrating had successfully anticipated its obligatory nature. From that moment on, the new GIVI helmets are produced under this standard and work is already underway on the homologation of all its previous models that are still on the market.

With this, GIVI proves it’s at the forefront, not only in the motorbike accessories sector, but also in the motorbike equipment sector. This is the perfect end to 20 years of history as a helmet manufacturer, and the road ahead is full of innovation and quality.

