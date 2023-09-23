Duel in the damp: Dixon denies Acosta by just 0.032

A damp Buddh International Circuit played into the hands of Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) as an exchange of fast laps with Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) saw the Brit come out on top with a 2:01.924, taking pole by just 0.032s.

Sergio Garcia (Pons Wegow Los40) was also setting red sectors after fighting his way up from Q1. Getting those extra laps in the earlier session helped the Spanish rookie take his first Moto2™ front row.

Zonta van den Goorbergh (Fieten OlieGP) was another who came through Q1 and put his extra track time to good use as he took P4, joined by Darryn Binder (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Alonso Lopez (GT Trevisan SpeedUp) who took 5th and 6th. Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) didn’t show the wet-weather form we know he’s capable as the Italian finished a second off the pace in P7. He’ll want a lot more on Sunday after topping the timesheets on Friday.

Arbolino is joined on row three by Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) and Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia), with Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) rounding out the top 10.

