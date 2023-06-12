Exploring the Thrilling World of Valentino Rossi’s Roblox Game, Moto Island

Legendary motorbike racer, Valentino Rossi, a 9-time MotoGP World Champion, has recently taken his racing career to the next level by launching his own Roblox Game, Moto Island. This thrilling game, created in partnership with Metaverse Studio Dibut, features an exciting multiplayer racing experience in a vibrant open world. So if you yearn for a first-hand experience revving the engine without actually taking to the field, then Moto Island is the way to go.

With many sports transitioning from the field to our gaming screens, it was only a matter of time until we saw this creative genius. Motorsport has been adapted into various video games and now it’s Roblox’s time. But even before them, online casinos already saw the potential of motosport and started partnering with developers to come up with motorcycle-themed games.

Valentino wanted to create an unforgettable experience for all motorsport fans and beyond. And with Roblox having over 66 million daily players he deemed it the ideal platform to launch his game. Interacting and communicating with his fans has always been a critical aspect of Valentino Rossi’s career. Moto Island would be his chance to do the same with the younger generations.

In a world filled with motorcycle-themed games, Valentino knew his passion for racing was something he had to share with the world. Moto Island was his big opportunity to become famous in the gaming industry, and he was really focused on creating something unique and remarkable.

In the breathtaking world of Moto Island, you’ll be treated to a vast open world that will immerse you in a thrilling adventure. You’ll be taken on a journey through bustling cities, serene countryside, majestic snow-capped peaks, oceanside roads, and enchanting forests. But that’s not all—the party never ends at Moto Island! You’ll experience the exhilaration of high-speed races on awesome tracks with up to 30 other racers.

As you explore Moto Island, you’ll have your shot at multiple bikes, each offering a unique blend of style and performance. With thousands of appearance and performance upgrades at your disposal, the possibilities are endless! You’ll also get to customise your ride with sleek leathers, helmets, and even an adorable turtle companion to accompany you on your adventures.

The launch of Moto Island was a big deal for VR46 Metaverse in 2023, according to CEO Jean Claude Ghinozzi. To make it happen, they teamed up with Dubit, a partner with tons of experience in the industry.

Matthew Warneford, who co-founded Dubit, had nothing but praise for Valentino Rossi. It’s no surprise that people often call him the Goat (Greatest Of All Time), and it’s well-deserved. Dubit had a great time creating Moto Island with VR46 Metaverse, and they’re excited for the millions of players who will get to experience the thrill of racing.

Through Moto Island, Valentino has left his mark on the world, and he couldn’t be happier. For him, Moto Island is not just a game—it’s a symbol of his passion and commitment to the sport he adores.