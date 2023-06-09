Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsFerrari takes lap record pole ahead of Casadei

Ferrari takes lap record pole ahead of Casadei

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

Ferrari takes lap record pole ahead of Casadei

Ferrari Takes Lap Record Pole Ahead Of CasadeiFerrari takes lap record pole ahead of Casadei, Krummenacher third as Granado demoted to fourth.

It’s a home hero 1-2 at Round 2 of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship, but a penalty for tyre pressure moves Granado down to fourth, cancelling a lap.

Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) kept the roll going on home turf at Mugello, making it back-to-back poles with a new lap record of a 1:55.752. It was an Italian one-two at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley too as Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) snatched second, with Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) back in action and straight back on the front row… initially. The fairytale bubble was slightly burst after the session however, with the Brazilian handed a penalty for incorrect tyre pressure that cancels his best lap and bumps him down to fourth.

Ferrari Takes Lap Record Pole Ahead Of CasadeiThe lap record fell in P1, again in P2, and even more so in qualifying as Ferrari shot out the blocks, with the Italian making it a clean sweep on Friday. Currently third in the standings, it could be chance to catch key rivals when the lights go out too, with points leader Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) down in P7 and second overall, Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™), in ninth.Ferrari Takes Lap Record Pole Ahead Of Casadei

Lead rookie as it stands, Randy Krummenacher (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™), will now line up on the front row, with Granado now heading Row 2. The Brazilian is joined there by Andrea Mantovani (RNF MotoE™ Team) and Kevin Zannoni (Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse) on their home turf.

Race 1 gets underway at 12:15 (GMT +2) before the second showdown fires up at 16:10!

MotoE Top 4 – Combined Qualifying – Italian GP
1. Matteo FERRARI – ITA – Felo Gresini MotoE – 1’55.752
2. Mattia CASADEI – ITA – HP Pons Los40 – +0.008
3. Randy KRUMMENACHER – SWI – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – +0.591
4. Eric GRANADO – BRA – LCR E-Team – +0.625

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.comFerrari Takes Lap Record Pole Ahead Of Casadei

Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Triumph Motorcycles Announces Opening of New Dealership In Tamworth

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Triumph Motorcycles Announces Opening Of New Dealership In Tamworth

Triumph Motorcycles Announces Opening of New Dealership In Tamworth

Frank Duggan - 0