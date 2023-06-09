Ferrari takes lap record pole ahead of Casadei, Krummenacher third as Granado demoted to fourth.

It’s a home hero 1-2 at Round 2 of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship, but a penalty for tyre pressure moves Granado down to fourth, cancelling a lap.

Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) kept the roll going on home turf at Mugello, making it back-to-back poles with a new lap record of a 1:55.752. It was an Italian one-two at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley too as Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) snatched second, with Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) back in action and straight back on the front row… initially. The fairytale bubble was slightly burst after the session however, with the Brazilian handed a penalty for incorrect tyre pressure that cancels his best lap and bumps him down to fourth.

The lap record fell in P1, again in P2, and even more so in qualifying as Ferrari shot out the blocks, with the Italian making it a clean sweep on Friday. Currently third in the standings, it could be chance to catch key rivals when the lights go out too, with points leader Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) down in P7 and second overall, Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™), in ninth.

Lead rookie as it stands, Randy Krummenacher (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™), will now line up on the front row, with Granado now heading Row 2. The Brazilian is joined there by Andrea Mantovani (RNF MotoE™ Team) and Kevin Zannoni (Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse) on their home turf.

Race 1 gets underway at 12:15 (GMT +2) before the second showdown fires up at 16:10!

MotoE Top 4 – Combined Qualifying – Italian GP

1. Matteo FERRARI – ITA – Felo Gresini MotoE – 1’55.752

2. Mattia CASADEI – ITA – HP Pons Los40 – +0.008

3. Randy KRUMMENACHER – SWI – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – +0.591

4. Eric GRANADO – BRA – LCR E-Team – +0.625

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com