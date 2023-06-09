Moto2 – Advantage Acosta on Friday

As track temperatures soared in Practice 2, Pedro Acosta’s (Red Bull KTM Ajo) dominant 1:50.928 from P1 remained the fastest laptime of the day by the close of action.

Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) kicked off his home GP in P2, 0.196s shy of the top spot, with Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) rounding out the top three.

Championship leader Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) is down in P8 after Day 1, with some time to find on Saturday to take on Acosta.

Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) joined his teammate inside the top 4, just ahead of Mattia Pasini (Fieten Olie Racing GP) as the veteran Italian put in an impressive display to round out the top 5 as he wildcards with the Fieten Olie Racing GP squad. Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) is next up, completing a top six who all set their best laps in P1, ahead of first improver Jake Dixon (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar).

Sam Lowes is just behind teammate Arbolino, with Dennis Foggia (Italtrans Racing Team) completing the top ten. Check out the full results below, and tune in as Moto2™ will be back in action on Saturday for Practice 3 at 9:25 and qualifying at 13:45 local (GMT +2).

Moto2 Top 4 – Combined Practice – Italian GP

1. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – 1’50.928

2. Celestino VIETTI – ITA – Fantic Racing – +0.196

3. Alonso LOPEZ – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – +0.265

4. Fermín ALDEGUER – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – +0.318

7. Jake DIXON – GBR – Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 – +0.780

9. Sam LOWES – GBR – Elf Marc VDS Racing – +0.902

28. Rory SKINNER – GBR – American Racing – +3.331

