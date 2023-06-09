Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsMoto2 - Advantage Acosta on Friday

Moto2 – Advantage Acosta on Friday

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

Moto2 – Advantage Acosta on Friday

Moto2 - Advantage Acosta On FridayAs track temperatures soared in Practice 2, Pedro Acosta’s (Red Bull KTM Ajo) dominant 1:50.928 from P1 remained the fastest laptime of the day by the close of action.

Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) kicked off his home GP in P2, 0.196s shy of the top spot, with Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) rounding out the top three.

Championship leader Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) is down in P8 after Day 1, with some time to find on Saturday to take on Acosta.

Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) joined his teammate inside the top 4, just ahead of Mattia Pasini (Fieten Olie Racing GP) as the veteran Italian put in an impressive display to round out the top 5 as he wildcards with the Fieten Olie Racing GP squad. Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) is next up, completing a top six who all set their best laps in P1, ahead of first improver Jake Dixon (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar).

Sam Lowes is just behind teammate Arbolino, with Dennis Foggia (Italtrans Racing Team) completing the top ten. Check out the full results below, and tune in as Moto2™ will be back in action on Saturday for Practice 3 at 9:25 and qualifying at 13:45 local (GMT +2).

Moto2 Top 4 – Combined Practice – Italian GP
1. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – 1’50.928
2. Celestino VIETTI – ITA – Fantic Racing – +0.196
3. Alonso LOPEZ – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – +0.265
4. Fermín ALDEGUER – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – +0.318
7. Jake DIXON – GBR – Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 – +0.780
9. Sam LOWES – GBR – Elf Marc VDS Racing – +0.902
28. Rory SKINNER – GBR – American Racing – +3.331

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Can anyone catch Öncü in qualifying?

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Can Anyone Catch Öncü In Qualifying?

Can anyone catch Öncü in qualifying?

Frank Duggan - 0