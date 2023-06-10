Mantovani fends off Ferrari and Casadei in close Race 1

It’s a tricolore podium and a first time winner in the first electric showdown at Mugello.

Andrea Mantovani (RNF MotoE™ Team) is now a MotoE™ race winner! The Italian came out on top in Race 1 at Mugello, fighting off Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) and Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) in an all-Italian showdown for the win. Ferrari got oh so close on the final lap but couldn’t quit make a move, forced to settle for second, with Casadei a little disappointed in third but back on the podium on home turf.

Ferrari and Casadei shot off the line as the lights went out, with Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) losing some ground in the shuffle at Turn 1 and Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) the same. Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) managed to gain from seventh, but it was Mantovani making waves behind Ferrari and Casadei in the lead as the trio started to break away.

A jolt of drama came at the start of Lap 2, with Nicholas Spinelli (HP Pons Los40) trying a move on Garzo for fourth and overcooking it, sliding out. Rider ok, but it left Garzo at the head of the group chasing the leading trio. As the laps ticked down though, the chasing group became a duo as Garzo and teammate Randy Krummemacher kept some clear air back to Granado, with the Brazilian starting to come under some pressure from behind.

With three to go, Mantovani then hit for the lead. A clean move at Turn 1 saw the number 9 take over, and the very same corner staged another shuffle next time round. Ferrari got past Mantovani on the straight and then headed slightly wide, just as Casadei got past Mantovani. But the number 9 was able to get the cutback on both in stunning style, back in the lead as the final lap approached.

Onto that last lap, Mantovani stayed ahead as Ferrari sliced back past Casadei, and the number 11 then set about chasing the RNF machine down. But as close as he got, he couldn’t make a move through the final sector, with Mantovani taking that stunning home win. Ferrari was forced to settle for second, with Casadei back on the rostrum for the first time in 2023 in third.

Fourth saw Garzo just get the better of rookie teammate Krummenacher, with Granado coming home sixth as he returns to action and managed to hold off Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse duo Kevin Manfredi and Kevin Zannoni. Torres eventually took P9 and will want more in Race 2, with Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) completing the top ten.

MotoE Top 4 – Race Result 1 – Italian GP

1. Andrea MANTOVANI – ITA – RNF MotoE Team – 13’39.949

2. Matteo FERRARI – ITA – Felo Gresini MotoE – +0.152

3. Mattia CASADEI – ITA – HP Pons Los40 – +0.488

4. Hector GARZO – SPA – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – +3.058

MotoE Top 4 – Championship Points after Race 1 – Italian GP

1. Jordi TORRES – SPA – Openbank Aspar Team – 52pts

2. Hector GARZO – SPA – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – 49pts

3. Matteo FERRARI – ITA – Felo Gresini MotoE – 45pts

4. Randy KRUMMENACHER – SWI – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – 36pts

