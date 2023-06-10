Öncü takes pole in demolition job at the top

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) has been faultless so far at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley as he put in an incredible 1:56.020 for pole, over half a second clear.

Joel Kelso (CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP) set the 2nd fastest time but following a sanction for slow riding on the line, will start from the back of the grid and take a long lap penalty in the race. That promotes Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) to second on the grid and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) onto the front row.

Despite taking pole by over half a second, Öncü was determined to break the 1:46 barrier and set a new all-time lap record for the Moto3™ category. It wasn’t meant to be for the KTM man however, as the rear-end slid out midway through a hot lap seeing him lose half a second in one sector.

Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) led the best of the rest as the Brazilian was 0.701s shy of pole, but just like Kelso serves a back of the grid and Long Lap penalty. This gifts Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) P4 as he enjoyed a dream weekend starting from the front of row 2 at his home Grand Prix. Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) will join him on row two, with Andrea Migno (CIP Green Power), Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), and Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) making up row three. Check out full results below.

The Moto3™ riders’ attention now turns to the race on Sunday, make sure not to miss any of the action as it commences at 11:00 local time (GMT +2).

Moto3 Top 4 – Combined Qualifying – Italian GP

1. Deniz ÖNCÜ – TUR – Red Bull KTM Ajo – 1’56.020

2. Joel KELSO – AUS – CFMOTO Racing – +0.538

3. Ayumu SASAKI – JPN – Liqui Moly Husqvarna… – +0.591

4. Diogo MOREIRA – BRA – MT Helmets – MSI – +0.701

15. Scott OGDEN – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – +1.454

27. Joshua WHATLEY – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – 1’58.938

