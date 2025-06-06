Gonzalez bounces back to top spot on Friday at Aragon

After the disappointment of the British GP, a fight back at Aragon has begun for Manuel Gonzalez (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP), with the Championship leader P1 straight away on Friday at the end of play.

Leading the charge into Q2, he’ll once again be the favourite but the gap isn’t too big, so there’s still work to be done throughout the rest of the weekend.

Championship leader Gonzalez was in good form but left it late to hit the top spot in Practice, with his penultimate lap seeing him in P1 with a 1’50.214. He headed off Silverstone podium finisher Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) who clinched second, two tenths adrift of the #18. On the podium last year at Aragon, Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was on top for the majority of the session and continued to improve throughout the session before taking third, ahead of an impressive Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team).

There were late charges for Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) and Zonta Van Den Goorbergh (RW Idrofoglia Racing GP) – both of whom came racing up the order in the closing minutes – and British star Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team), who was P7.

Silverstone winner Senna Agius (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) was a solid eighth place ahead of Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) and Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing), who completed the top ten in what was a positive session for the whole team. Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) was next up in P11, whilst Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) was 12th.

At Turn 12, David Alonso (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) crashed, costing himself crucial time but thankfully for the Colombian, he was OK and got back out. However, he crashed again in the closing stages, this time in a much bigger fashion at Turn 9. He walked away and after late improvements, found himself close to the cut-off zone but sneaked through in P14, with super-sub Daniel Muñoz (Red Bull KTM Ajo) a mega P14 to get into Q2 directly.





