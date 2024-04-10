Harry Cook Shows Promise Despite Setback at Donington Park BSB Test

Harry Cook, riding for the ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki team in the Pirelli National Superstock Cup class, demonstrated significant progress during the recent British Superbike Test at Donington Park. Throughout the weekend, Cook consistently improved his lap times, showcasing his growing confidence on the bike.

Starting with a best lap time of 1:37.777 in Test Session 1, Cook diligently worked on his setup and riding style, resulting in a notable improvement to 1:36.454 by Test Session 3. This improvement of over a second underscores Cook’s dedication and potential in the highly competitive Cup class.

Despite his impressive performance, Cook acknowledged that he and his team are still searching for the optimal bike setup, particularly in cornering. This challenge became evident when Cook unfortunately crashed at Craner’s during the final day of testing due to a front-end loss of grip.

Thankfully, the 17 year old emerged from the incident unharmed and undeterred. Speaking about the weekend, he stated, “The overall weekend went really well as we improved on our lap times and getting more up to speed on the bike. However, we are struggling to find a comfortable setting for the bike for cornering.”

Looking ahead to Round 2 at Oulton Park, Cook remains optimistic and determined, adding, “Luckily I’m okay and ready to fight for Round 2 at Oulton Park!”

As the British Superbike season progresses, fans and pundits will undoubtedly keep a close eye on Harry Cook’s performances. With his resilience, skill, and the support of the ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki team, Cook is poised to make a strong showing in the Pirelli National Superstock Cup class.