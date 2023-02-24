High Stakes on Two Wheels: The Connection Between Motorcycling and Gambling Behavior

Image Source

There are numerous activities out there that seem distant but, in fact, have a lot in common. One of the perfect examples is taking a look at motorcycling and gambling. While both of these activities seem like they’re completely different, people practising them have a lot in common.

While one is stationary and the other one involves a lot of movement, they cause the same feelings inside human beings. So no matter if you’re enjoying Australian slots sites or you’re riding your bike, you’ll be feeling a lot of similar things. In this article, we’re going to compare what similarities there are between playing Aussie casino games and riding motorcycles. Let’s get to it.



Both are Mobile

The sense of being on an adventure is important for humans. That’s why many opt to buy a motorcycle. It’s the single best way of feeling the excitement of driving and, most importantly, feeling free. Mobility is crucial for bikers, which sometimes cover thousands of miles while they’re on their adventures. As technology has progressed, many online casino platforms have also become available on mobile. Whichever best online pokies list you find out there, chances are that the platform is going to be compatible with mobile devices. Why is this important? Well, people no longer have to go to a retail casino to spin the reels in a dark room.

All that motor riders have to do is make a stop to have fun and pull their phone out of their pockets. They can access thousands of pokies, table games and live streams no matter where they are. The only thing that riders need to worry about is the Australian legislation in their location. Different states and territories regulate online gambling differently. Therefore, being in the legal territory is the only thing that the adventurer should think about before gambling.

Having that sense of freedom was unimaginable only a couple of decades ago. The only option that the players had were brick-and-mortar casinos. And now, similarly to enjoying a bike to experience freedom, drivers can gamble on their favourite platform anywhere they like.

Adrenaline as the Driving Factor

Besides feeling free to enjoy biking and gambling, both these activities also make people feel the adrenaline rush. You’ll find that both motorcycle riders and gamblers enjoy the adrenaline sensation they experience. When it comes to biking, this is caused when a driver is quickly speeding up or braking. On the other hand, gamblers feel the adrenaline rush whenever they’re on the path to potentially winning some money. In case they do win, the adrenaline rush peaks, releasing the happy hormones, which we’ll mention in the section below.

Motorcycling is not the only activity that causes an adrenaline rush. Many other extreme sports activities have shared a lot in common with gamblers. According to a study from University of Bergen, these include skydiving, which is one of the highest adrenaline-driving activities.

Both Activities Help with Relaxation

It’s interesting to see that even though both gambling and motorcycling can bring high adrenaline and relaxation at the same time. It all comes down to the person’s mood. While you sometimes might feel like driving faster, other times, simply riding casually can bring immense relaxation after a long day at work. The same goes for gambling. Some sessions serve to detach from the current problems and relax in the process. Both of these activities help people enjoy their spare time, stopping them from worrying.

Therefore, in the sea of activities that will help you relax, both motorcycling and gambling can help you achieve this goal.

Focus and Reflexes are Needed for Both Activities

When people mention online casinos, people often think of pokies that don’t always require a lot of attention. However, some table games require complete focus and sometimes reflexes. Take blackjack or poker, for example. Both of these games are skill-based to a certain degree. Focusing when playing poker can turn the odds in your favour, helping you outsmart the other players at the virtual table.

As motorcycles move fast, the only way to stay safe is to have great reflexes and stay focused while driving. Cars offer room for a small mistake, but bikes don’t provide that luxury. So having reflexes and being able to react promptly is necessary.

Therefore, focus and reflexes are qualities that these activities share together. While they keep riders safe on the road, gamblers benefit from them by increasing their chances of potentially winning.

Motorcycling and Gambling Can Trigger Happy Hormones

As we’ve mentioned above, both of these activities trigger adrenaline when they’re practised. However, they also trigger another hormone in our body. Dopamine is one of our “happy” hormones that make us feel amazing. It greatly affects our mood, making us feel happy. However, the dopamine rush that makes us feel great can be addicting. There are many things that cause dopamine rush, anything from food to a workout can cause it.

Like all the other things, dopamine is also triggered when riders are on their bikes. But also when gamblers are playing online casino games. This can positively affect our mental health as it keeps our levels of motivation high. It helps achieve other goals in other areas of life.



Conclusion

As you can tell, when you’re first thinking of motorcycling and gambling, you can’t really connect them together. However, if you take a closer look at our bodies, you’ll notice plenty of similarities. Thrill-seeking and adrenaline-hunting are the biggest ones. That’s why people who enjoy high-adrenaline activities, such as athletes, also enjoy spending time gambling from time to time. Adrenaline-seeking will always remain a big driver for hundreds of millions of people around the globe. As such, it will connect all the activities that cause it.

So next time you’re analysing these activities, you’ll better understand why people do them. It’s the rewards, excitement and adrenaline that motivate people to do them every day.