Motorsports set for another stellar year in eSports

The success of the 2022 MotoGP eSport Championship was the latest in a long line of positive motorsports-themed developments in the sector.

The Global Series brought together the fastest gamers from around the world for the sixth edition of a competition that has become an integral part of the eSports circuit.

MotoGP eSport has slotted in seamlessly alongside other motorsports such as Formula 1, World Touring Car and Le Mans to showcase the best virtual racers on the planet.

After a relatively quiet start to 2023, motorsports fans have plenty to look forward to over the coming months in the world of eSports.

Read on as we take a closer look at some the elements that will contribute to the continued growth of motorsports in eSports during the remainder of the year.

Sportsbooks switch on to eSports betting

Several leading sportsbooks offered odds on motorsports eSports events last year and many more are expected to jump on the bandwagon in the future.

There will likely be an increase in the number of live betting sites covering major events, which bodes well for the future of series such as the MotoGP eSport Championship.

Events of this nature rely heavily on income from broadcasters and sponsors, and additional exposure via the online gambling industry will serve to make eSports even more appealing.

Several leading betting companies have already forged links with the eSports industry and this will become much more prevalent during 2023 and beyond.

FIA partners with IOC & Gran Turismo

The launch of a new collaboration between the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) could be a landmark moment for eSports.

The FIA and IOC have agreed a deal that will seem them use Polyphony Digital’s iconic Gran Turismo 7 game as the platform for the Olympic eSports Series 2023 Motor Sport Event.

This is scheduled to be staged in Singapore from June 22-25 and is the latest step along the road towards eSports gaining full Olympic recognition.

Officially joining the Olympic movement would give eSports the legitimacy it craves and open up the genre to a much wider global audience.

Young UAE racers handed exciting motorsports incentive

The United Arab Emirates could become a hotspot for motorsports over the next few months following the opening of an exciting new eSports centre in Dubai.

Immersive eSports houses dozens of state-of-the-art race simulators across several motorsport disciplines including Moto GP and Formula 1.

Spread over two floors, the venue is designed to develop a new wave of Emirati talent who could potentially progress into competing in traditional motorsports series.

The UAE has already had success in using this route to develop racing talent, with one of their teenage drivers set to compete in the 2023 ERA Championship Europe Series.