HJC RPHA 1 Jerez: new & in stock now

To mark the occasion of the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuito de Jerez, HJC have introduced another special Red Bull colourway to the RPHA1 line up.

The RPHA1 was designed and developed after several years of focused efforts and crucial feedback from top world class athletes in MotoGP, and is now the very same model used by world-class riders in both MotoGP and WorldSBK.

HJC’s top engineers went to work and created a race-bred helmet that is truly worthy of top race circuits around the world.

£799.99

Size XS-XXL

Code: RP1RJ

Features

Visor system

Anti pop-off visor system

& 2 pivot ratchet system

Superior Ventilation

5 intakes & 4 exhausts

Double visor

locking mechanism

Racing accessories

included:

Aero spoiler

Pinlock

Tear-off film

Advanced channeling ventilation

PIM+ shell

Wind tunnel tested

5 year warranty

Fully homologated

FIM racing approved ECE R22.06

