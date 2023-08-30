Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsHelmetsHJC RPHA 1 Jerez: new & in stock now

HJC RPHA 1 Jerez: new & in stock now

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

HJC RPHA 1 Jerez: new & in stock now

Hjc Rpha 1 Jerez: New & In Stock NowTo mark the occasion of the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuito de Jerez, HJC have introduced another special Red Bull colourway to the RPHA1 line up.

The RPHA1 was designed and developed after several years of focused efforts and crucial feedback from top world class athletes in MotoGP, and is now the very same model used by world-class riders in both MotoGP and WorldSBK.

HJC’s top engineers went to work and created a race-bred helmet that is truly worthy of top race circuits around the world.

£799.99

Size XS-XXL

Code: RP1RJ

Hjc Rpha 1 Jerez: New & In Stock NowFeatures

Visor system

Anti pop-off visor system

& 2 pivot ratchet system

Superior Ventilation

5 intakes & 4 exhausts

Double visor

locking mechanism

Racing accessories

included:

Aero spoiler

Pinlock

Tear-off film

Advanced channeling ventilation

PIM+ shell

Wind tunnel tested

5 year warranty

Fully homologated

FIM racing approved ECE R22.06

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.comHjc Rpha 1 Jerez: New & In Stock Now

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Jason O’Halloran to join Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Jason O’halloran To Join Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki

Jason O’Halloran to join Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki

Frank Duggan - 0