Honda’s premium Forza scooter family expands for 2021 with the arrival of Forza 750 and Forza 350

Honda Motor Europe is pleased to announce that 2021 will see a step change in the evolution of Honda’s sports/GT Forza scooter brand. The all-new flagship Forza 750 joins the line-up, alongside the new Forza 350 and an upgraded version of the perennially popular Forza 125.

The Forza range of sit-in scooters has forged its premium reputation on a unique mix of qualities: GT road presence and comfort for two; sporty, agile handling; vigorous engine performance; attractive styling; superior practicality, and tech-heavy specifications.

The new Forza 750 exudes all these qualities in abundance. It is powered by a torque-laden 750cc parallel twin engine, with cutting edge features including throttle by wire, multiple engine modes, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and Dual Clutch Transmission. While the engine and frame combination provide sporty around-town performance, the dimensions are pure GT, with ample leg room, wind protection and comfort for both rider and pillion.

The steel frame is wrapped in classy and desirable styling, with full LED lighting and practicality from features such as the Honda Smart Key, 22 litres of internal storage space and an integrated USB charger. The Forza 750 is also the first Honda to come equipped with the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, which integrates the functionality of the rider’s smartphone with the machine, allowing management of phone calls, text messages, music and navigation by voice or by use of the buttons on the left switchgear.

A 50cc capacity increase sees the Forza 300 evolve into the new Forza 350 for 2021. The new eSP+ engine sees a significant increase in power while delivering strong accessible torque from the bottom up for sharper acceleration. Fuel efficiency of 30km/l (WMTC mode) gives a potential 340km+ from the 11.5L tank. Styling and aerodynamic updates include an additional 40mm of adjustment on the electric screen.

For 2021, the Forza 125 now comes equipped with HSTC as standard, with styling and aerodynamic updates that mirror those of the Forza 350. Both the Forza 125 and Forza 350 have enough space under the seat for two full sized helmets, now come with a USB charger as standard and are equipped with the Honda Smart Key system.

All three bikes within the Forza family will be available with a full range of accessories to further enhance their style and practicality.

New model details and images to follow in separate news stories:

2021 Honda Forza 125: click here for more

2021 Honda Forza 350: click here for more

2021 Honda Forza 750: click here for more

For more information on Honda Motorcycles UK visit www.honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



