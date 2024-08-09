Friday, August 9, 2024
Huertas edges Montella for pole position

Latest NewsRacingWorld Supersport
1 min.read
Huertas Edges Montella For Pole PositionPole position was settled in the closing moments of the session in favour of Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team).

The championship leader set a time of 1’43.352 to top the times by two tenths of a second from his championship rival Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team)

Red flag for a high speed crash Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) at Turn 9. A concussion has ruled the Turkish rider out of action for the remainder of the weekend

Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) made it six consecutive front row starts but was over seven tenths of a second off the pace

Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing), Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) and Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) will line up on the second row of the grid

P1 | Adrian Huertas | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team
“Our good form continues with this pole position! We are working really hard. Even during the holiday period we worked hard and we found something again. It’s good to start from pole position and we want to continue like this because the points have added up in the championship. During Free Practice sessions it doesn’t mean much to be first or to set a fast lap time because sometimes you are working on different things. I think working on your programme is more valuable than setting a fast time. We did our job today and we are ready for tomorrow. I think the high temperatures will be something to watch but I think we can manage it. Our strategy will be to try to win tomorrow.”

WorldSSP Tissot Superpole Results
1. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’43.352s
2. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.240s
3. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +0.739s
4. Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) +0.804s
5. Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +0.831s
6. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +1.013s

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com/

