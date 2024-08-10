Stapleford Sets the Pace in Scorching Thruxton Supersport Practice

Luke Stapleford (Triumph – Macadam Triumph Racing) dominated Friday’s practice sessions at Thruxton Circuit, as the Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup commenced its seventh round of the 2024 season. The high temperatures and the circuit’s abrasive nature provided a stern test for riders and machines throughout the day.

Practice Sessions Breakdown

Free Practice 1

The morning session saw Luke Stapleford emerge as the early pacesetter, clocking a 1:17.636. Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) and Luke Jones (Highsparks Ducati) rounded out the top three, showcasing the competitive nature of the field with three different manufacturers at the sharp end.

Free Practice 2

As track temperatures rose in the afternoon, so did the pace. Stapleford further cemented his dominance by lowering his time to 1:17.079. Jack Kennedy maintained his second position, while Alastair Seeley (Binch Pro Yamaha) made a significant jump to third, highlighting the evolving track conditions and the teams’ progress in setup.

Combined Practice Results

The combined classification from both sessions reinforced Luke Stapleford’s supremacy, followed closely by Jack Kennedy and Alastair Seeley. Benjamin Currie (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) and Cameron Dawson (Gearlink Kawasaki) completed the top five, underscoring the fierce competition with five different manufacturers represented.

Tyre Management Crucial

Thruxton’s unique characteristics – its abrasive surface and long, high-speed sections – put a premium on tyre management. Riders and teams dedicated significant time to finding the optimal balance between outright speed and preserving their rubber for the longer race distances.

Notable Performances

Carter Brown impressed on the Josh Davis Motorsport Yamaha, securing 6th overall and showing strong adaptability to the challenging circuit.

TJ Toms and Eugene McManus, on Yamaha and Ducati machinery respectively, demonstrated consistent pace to finish 7th and 8th in the combined standings.

In the GP2 class, Owen Jenner (Kramer Racing) led the way, finishing 21st overall and showcasing the potential of the Kramer chassis.

Mikey Hardie topped the Supersport Cup times, finishing an impressive 12th overall and first among the Cup contenders.

Looking Ahead

With temperatures expected to remain high throughout the weekend, Saturday’s qualifying session and the subsequent races will likely see strategies revolving around tyre preservation while maintaining competitive lap times. The stage is set for an exciting battle for pole position, with Luke Stapleford looking to convert his Friday dominance into a strong grid position for Sunday’s races.

As teams analyse data and fine-tune their setups overnight, the Thruxton crowd can anticipate more thrilling Supersport and GP2 action as the weekend unfolds under the scorching Hampshire sun.