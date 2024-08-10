Saturday, August 10, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

Montella ends Huertas winning streak

Latest NewsRacingWorld Supersport
1 min.read
Montella Ends Huertas Winning StreakA first victory since the opening round of the year saw Yari Montella claw back five points on Adrian Huertas in the championship standings.

The Italian rider led every lap, set a new lap record and won the race on a perfect day for the Barni Spark Racing Team rider

Having started from pole position Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) dropped down the order in the early laps. A brave move on Manzi at Turn 9 saw him take second position but with a margin of three seconds to Montella there was too much ground to make up before the end of the 17 lap race

Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) came out on top of a last lap battle with Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) but Navarro was given some consolation with a front row start for Race 2 courtesy of his fast lap time during the race

Montella, Huertas and Navarro will make up the front row for Race 2 tomorrow

Key Points:
Pole position: Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’43.352
Race 1 winner: Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team)
Race fastest lap: Yari Montella 1’43.246

P1 | Yari Montella | Barni Spark Racing Team
“Finally, it’s a win! Today was incredible because I felt stronger than ever. I enjoyed the entire race. My strategy was simply to push from the start because we saw that usually Huertas pushes from the start. In this race I tried to do the same. I understand that he didn’t have a great start so I was probably a bit lucky. In the end, I think we were the strongest today. We need to focus and understand this race to try to improve for tomorrow.”Montella Ends Huertas Winning Streak

WorldSSP Race 1 Results
1. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team)
2. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +3.241s
3. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +10.598s
4. Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +12.169s
5. Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) +14.868s
6. Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +15.811s

Championship Standings
1. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 256 points
2. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) 215 points
3. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) 199 points

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of <WorldSBK.com/a>

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
First win of the season for Gennai
Next article
History beckons for Toprak after his 11th consecutive win

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Herrera fights off stiff competition to snatch WorldWCR Race 1 win

Latest News 0
Race 1 Highlights: The first of the WorldWCR races making...

History beckons for Toprak after his 11th consecutive win

Latest News 0
Tissot Superpole Highlights Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed his fourth consecutive Superpole...

First win of the season for Gennai

Latest News 0
Mirko Gennai claimed his first victory on Kawasaki machinery...

Most Popular

Herrera fights off stiff competition to snatch WorldWCR Race 1 win

Latest News 0
Race 1 Highlights: The first of the WorldWCR races making...

History beckons for Toprak after his 11th consecutive win

Latest News 0
Tissot Superpole Highlights Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed his fourth consecutive Superpole...

First win of the season for Gennai

Latest News 0
Mirko Gennai claimed his first victory on Kawasaki machinery...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Herrera Fights Off Stiff Competition To Snatch Worldwcr Race 1 Win

Herrera fights off stiff competition to snatch WorldWCR Race 1 win

Frank Duggan - 0