Ryde Triumphs in Thruxton Thriller as BSB Serves Up a Saturday Spectacle

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship delivered an electrifying day of action at Thruxton Circuit, with Kyle Ryde emerging victorious in one of the closest races the series has witnessed in recent memory.

Free Practice 3: Kent Sets the Pace

The day began with Free Practice 3, where Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) laid down a marker with a blistering lap of 1:15.388. Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) and Lewis Rollo (IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia) rounded out the top three, setting the stage for a competitive qualifying session.

Qualifying: Ryde Claims Pole in Tight Session

The two-part qualifying session saw the field battling for prime grid positions. Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) secured pole position with a time of 1:14.592, narrowly edging out Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) by just 0.011 seconds. Billy McConnell (C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing Honda) completed the front row, with less than half a second covering the top 10 riders.

Race 1: A Nail-Biting Battle to the Finish

The opening race of the weekend provided some of the closest racing BSB has seen in years. Jason O’Halloran controlled much of the race from the start, but the lead changed hands multiple times in a thrilling conclusion.

Kyle Ryde ultimately emerged victorious, crossing the line just 0.168 seconds ahead of his teammate Ryan Vickers. Jason O’Halloran held on for third, completing a podium separated by a mere 0.502 seconds after 20 laps of intense racing.

The top 10 finishers were:

Kyle Ryde (Yamaha) Ryan Vickers (Yamaha) Jason O’Halloran (Kawasaki) Tommy Bridewell (Honda) Billy McConnell (Honda) Leon Haslam (BMW) Lee Jackson (Honda) Max Cook (Kawasaki) Christian Iddon (Ducati) Peter Hickman (BMW)

Max Cook set the fastest lap of the race with a 1:16.168, demonstrating the blistering pace throughout the field.

Drama and Incidents

The race was not without its share of drama. Danny Kent and Andrew Irwin, both potential podium contenders, failed to finish the race. Most notably, Andrew Irwin suffered a monumental crash on the final corner, with his Honda Fireblade launching about 10 feet into the air and flipping several times. Thankfully, Irwin was able to walk away from the incident, a testament to the safety measures in place.

Championship Implications

With the results from this race, the championship standings are sure to have tightened. Kyle Ryde’s victory will boost his title aspirations, while consistent podium finishes for O’Halloran and Bridewell keep them firmly in the hunt.

Looking Ahead

As the paddock reflects on an extraordinary day of racing, attention now turns to Sunday’s two races. With such close competition and the high-speed nature of Thruxton, fans can expect more thrilling battles and potentially more surprises as the weekend concludes.

The level of competition displayed today serves as a reminder of why the Bennetts British Superbike Championship is considered one of the most exciting motorcycle racing series in the world. Tomorrow’s races promise to be unmissable as the riders once again tackle the fastest circuit on the calendar.