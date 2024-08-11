Swann Dominates Thruxton Superstock Saturday

Scott Swann showcased his prowess at the high-speed Thruxton Circuit on Saturday, dominating both qualifying and the race in the Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance championship.

Qualifying: Swann Sets the Pace

The morning qualifying session saw Swann (Swann Racing Honda) claim pole position with a blistering lap of 1:15.270. Luke Mossey (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles Honda) secured second place, just 0.147 seconds behind, while Tim Neave (MasterMac Honda) completed the front row.

The top 10 qualifiers were:

Scott Swann (Honda) – 1:15.270 Luke Mossey (Honda) – 1:15.417 Tim Neave (Honda) – 1:15.993 Davey Todd (BMW) – 1:16.065 Jamie Perrin (Honda) – 1:16.241 David Allingham (BMW) – 1:16.244 Josh Owens (Aprilia) – 1:16.313 Joe Talbot (Honda) – 1:16.322 Matt Truelove (Honda) – 1:16.328 Ash Beech (Honda) – 1:16.475

Race: Swann Converts Pole to Victory

The afternoon’s 14-lap race saw Swann convert his pole position into a commanding victory. Despite the challenging nature of Thruxton’s fast, flowing layout, Swann maintained his composure to cross the line 1.116 seconds ahead of Luke Mossey.

Race Results:

Scott Swann (Honda) – 17:55.839 Luke Mossey (Honda) – +1.116 Tim Neave (Honda) – +2.553 David Allingham (BMW) – +3.400 Davey Todd (BMW) – +3.581

Tim Neave’s third-place finish was particularly impressive, as he not only secured a podium but also set a new lap record with a time of 1:15.807.

Notable Performances and Incidents

David Allingham made significant progress, moving from 6th on the grid to finish 4th.

Shaun Winfield showed strong race pace, climbing from 17th to finish 8th.

Jamie Perrin, who qualified 5th, unfortunately retired after just 4 laps.

George Edwards received a 2-second time penalty for cutting the course at Turn 12/13/14 on lap 3.

Edmund Best was shown the black and orange flag before the checkered flag, forcing him to retire from the race.

Championship Implications

With this victory, Scott Swann has strengthened his position in the championship standings. The consistent performances of Luke Mossey and Tim Neave also see them solidifying their places near the top of the points table.

Looking Ahead

As the teams and riders analyse data from today’s race, they’ll be looking to make final adjustments for Sunday’s action. With Thruxton’s reputation for being tough on tires, particularly in warm conditions, tire management will be a crucial factor in tomorrow’s race.

Scott Swann will be aiming to replicate his Saturday success, while the chasing pack, led by Mossey and Neave, will be determined to challenge for the top step of the podium. Given the close racing witnessed today, Sunday’s Superstock race promises to be another thrilling spectacle at the UK’s fastest circuit.