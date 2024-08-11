Vickers Surges to Victory in Action-Packed Thruxton Sprint

Ryan Vickers delivered a masterclass in overtaking at Thruxton, climbing from 15th on the grid to claim a stunning victory in the second race of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship weekend. The OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider’s performance kept spectators on the edge of their seats throughout a dramatic and interrupted race.

Race Drama and Restarts

The race began with pole-sitter Max Cook leading the charge, but it was quickly red-flagged after Glenn Irwin suffered a massive highside at Campbell. The restart saw Storm Stacey briefly lead before another incident involving Alex Olsen and Franco Bourne at Village brought out the BMW Safety Car.

With the race condensed to a five-lap sprint, the stage was set for a thrilling finale. Cook held the lead until the penultimate lap when Vickers made his decisive move, passing both Cook and Josh Brookes to take control of the race.

Podium Shake-up

Max Cook held on for an impressive second place, marking his first podium finish in Bennetts BSB and becoming the 13th different rider to stand on the rostrum this season. Danny Kent made a late charge to snatch the final podium spot on the last lap, denying Josh Brookes what would have been his first podium of the season.

Notable Performances

Ryan Vickers’ charge from 15th to 1st highlighted his exceptional race craft and the competitiveness of the OMG GRILLA Yamaha.

Max Cook’s maiden podium showcased the young rider’s potential and adaptability to the challenging Thruxton circuit.

Danny Kent’s last-lap heroics demonstrated the McAMS Racing Yamaha’s strong race pace.

Josh Brookes, while missing out on the podium, secured his best result of the season in fourth.

Championship Implications

With the top eight finishers separated by just over 2.5 seconds, the race highlighted the incredibly tight competition in BSB. The result is likely to have significant implications for the championship standings, with several title contenders finishing in the points.

As the dust settles on this thrilling sprint race, attention now turns to the final race of the weekend, where riders will be looking to capitalize on their learnings from this shortened but action-packed encounter.