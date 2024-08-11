Mossey Triumphs in Thrilling Thruxton Superstock Battle

Luke Mossey showcased his racing prowess at Thruxton Circuit on Sunday, clinching victory in a closely contested Race 2 of the Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance championship.

Race Highlights

Mossey, piloting his Honda for the Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles team, battled through the field from his third-place starting position to take the checkered flag after 15 intense laps. The win didn’t come easy, with Mossey crossing the line just 0.492 seconds ahead of his nearest rival.

Josh Owens (IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia) put in a stellar performance, climbing from 8th on the grid to secure second place. Tim Neave (MasterMac Honda) rounded out the podium, dropping two positions from his pole start but maintaining his strong form from the weekend.

Top 5 Finishers:

Luke Mossey (Honda) – 19:15.042 Josh Owens (Aprilia) – +0.492 Tim Neave (Honda) – +0.679 Shaun Winfield (Honda) – +5.645 Joe Talbot (Honda) – +5.991

Notable Performances and Incidents

Joe Talbot set the fastest lap of the race with a blistering 1:16.048, demonstrating the pace of his SAF INTRADISC Honda.

Scott Swann, who had shown strong form earlier in the weekend, unfortunately retired from the race after completing 14 laps.

Tom Oliver received a 2-second penalty for cutting the course at Turn 12/13/14 on Lap 4, impacting his final position.

Jake Hopper was hit with two separate 2-second penalties for course cuts on Laps 8 and 13.

Championship Implications

This result is likely to shake up the championship standings, with Mossey’s victory boosting his title aspirations. The consistent performances of Owens and Neave also see them solidifying their positions in the points table.

Looking Ahead

As the Pirelli National Superstock championship moves forward, the close racing witnessed at Thruxton promises an exciting season ahead. The next round will see riders looking to build on their performances and challenge for the top spots in the championship.

The variety of manufacturers in the top positions – with Honda, Aprilia, and BMW all featuring in the top 10 – highlights the competitive nature of the Superstock class and sets the stage for more thrilling battles in the races to come.