Vickers Completes Thruxton Double with Masterful Race 3 Victory

Ryan Vickers capped off a remarkable weekend at Thruxton by securing his second win of the day in the final race of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship’s seventh round. The OMG GRILLA Yamaha rider demonstrated his mastery of the high-speed Hampshire circuit, leading from start to finish in a commanding performance.

Race Highlights

Vickers, starting from pole position, got off to a flying start and never relinquished his lead throughout the 20-lap contest. Despite constant pressure from Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha), Vickers held his nerve to cross the line just 0.150 seconds ahead of his rival.

The battle for the final podium spot was equally intense, with Billy McConnell (C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing Honda) emerging victorious in third place, 2.103 seconds behind the winner. McConnell’s impressive ride saw him climb seven positions from his starting grid of 10th.

Top 5 Finishers:

Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha) – 25:34.560 Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) – +0.150 Billy McConnell (C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing Honda) – +2.103 Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha) – +2.999 Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) – +3.016

Notable Performances

Charlie Nesbitt put in a stellar performance, finishing 5th and setting the fastest lap of the race with a time of 1:15.845.

Tommy Bridewell maintained his consistent form with a 6th place finish, keeping him in contention for the championship.

Lewis Rollo was the top performer in the Pirelli National Superstock class, finishing 11th overall and first in class.

Championship Standings

Despite Vickers’ double victory at Thruxton, Tommy Bridewell continues to lead the championship. Here are the current standings after Round 7:

Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) 248 Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 223 Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 213 Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) 201 Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 198 Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) 178 Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) 145 Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) 142 Lee Jackson (MasterMac Honda) 119 Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) 118

Championship Implications

Vickers’ double victory at Thruxton has significantly boosted his championship aspirations, moving him to within 50 points of leader Bridewell. The consistent performances of Ryde and Iddon keep the title fight wide open as the series moves into its latter stages.

Looking Ahead

With Vickers showcasing such dominant form at Thruxton, all eyes will be on the OMG GRILLA Yamaha team to see if they can maintain this momentum at the next round. The close racing and multiple different winners this season promise an exciting conclusion to the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

As the paddock packs up from an action-packed weekend at Thruxton, teams and riders will be looking to regroup and strategize for the challenges that lie ahead in the remaining rounds of this thrilling championship.