Vickers Completes Thruxton Double with Masterful Race 3 Victory

Ryan Vickers capped off a remarkable weekend at Thruxton by securing his second win of the day in the final race of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship’s seventh round. The OMG GRILLA Yamaha rider demonstrated his mastery of the high-speed Hampshire circuit, leading from start to finish in a commanding performance.
Race Highlights
Vickers, starting from pole position, got off to a flying start and never relinquished his lead throughout the 20-lap contest. Despite constant pressure from Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha), Vickers held his nerve to cross the line just 0.150 seconds ahead of his rival.
The battle for the final podium spot was equally intense, with Billy McConnell (C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing Honda) emerging victorious in third place, 2.103 seconds behind the winner. McConnell’s impressive ride saw him climb seven positions from his starting grid of 10th.
Top 5 Finishers:
- Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha) – 25:34.560
- Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) – +0.150
- Billy McConnell (C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing Honda) – +2.103
- Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha) – +2.999
- Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) – +3.016
Notable Performances
- Charlie Nesbitt put in a stellar performance, finishing 5th and setting the fastest lap of the race with a time of 1:15.845.
- Tommy Bridewell maintained his consistent form with a 6th place finish, keeping him in contention for the championship.
- Lewis Rollo was the top performer in the Pirelli National Superstock class, finishing 11th overall and first in class.
Championship Standings
Despite Vickers’ double victory at Thruxton, Tommy Bridewell continues to lead the championship. Here are the current standings after Round 7:
- Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) 248
- Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 223
- Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 213
- Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) 201
- Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 198
- Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) 178
- Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) 145
- Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) 142
- Lee Jackson (MasterMac Honda) 119
- Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) 118
Championship Implications
Vickers’ double victory at Thruxton has significantly boosted his championship aspirations, moving him to within 50 points of leader Bridewell. The consistent performances of Ryde and Iddon keep the title fight wide open as the series moves into its latter stages.
Looking Ahead
With Vickers showcasing such dominant form at Thruxton, all eyes will be on the OMG GRILLA Yamaha team to see if they can maintain this momentum at the next round. The close racing and multiple different winners this season promise an exciting conclusion to the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.
As the paddock packs up from an action-packed weekend at Thruxton, teams and riders will be looking to regroup and strategize for the challenges that lie ahead in the remaining rounds of this thrilling championship.