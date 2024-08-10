History beckons for Toprak after his 11th consecutive win

Tissot Superpole Highlights

Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed his fourth consecutive Superpole success. The ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team rider ended the session with an advantage of just over one tenth of a second

Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) was Razgatlioglu’s nearest challenger. The Englishman claimed his second consecutive front row start

Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) made it three different manufacturers on the front row. He narrowly ousted Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) in the closing moments of the 15 minute sessions

Race 1 Highlights

Razgatlioglu became the third rider in WorldSBK history to win 11 races in a row. His run of success stretches back to the Dutch Round at Assen. The Turkish star will try to make history during tomorrow’s Tissot Superpole Race. Razgatlioglu now leads the championship by 80 points from Bulega

The 20 lap race saw a gaggle of riders fighting it out at the front throughout. Lowes led in the early stages having taken the holeshot before Petrucci led until the final third of the race. Razgatlioglu led eight laps and would eventually win by just eight tenths of a second after a race long battle at the front

From the second row of the grid Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) endured a difficult start to the 20 lap race and dropped to 13th position during the opening laps. The Spaniard recovered to come through the pack to finish second. This was his best result since Round 3 at Assen. The double World Champion is now 29 points behind his teammate Bulega in the standings

Petrucci led a WorldSBK for the first time and ultimately he converted a front row into his third podium of the season

Fourth position marked the best result of the season for Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) after the American rider came out on top of a four rider battle with Lowes, van der Mark and Bulega

Key Points:

Pole position: Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)

Race 1 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu

Race fastest lap: Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’40.612

P1 | Toprak Razgatlioglu | ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

“I’m really happy about this race. At the beginning we were fighting with Petrucci. In the last ten laps I just tried to push as hard as I could for a good lap time. We won again today and I’m really happy. It hasn’t been an easy weekend because everyone was pushing harder and the hot conditions also made it tough. We did a very good job. I need one more win for the new consecutive wins record and we’ll see tomorrow if I can do it!”

P2 | Alvaro Bautista | Aruba.it Racing – Ducati

“We’ve struggled a lot this year in the Superpole but today we weren’t bad. I made my worst start of the season and lost a lot of positions on lap one so I had to push throughout the entire race. I couldn’t relax at any point during the race so I’m happy because, in the end, I managed to keep a good pace and catch up with the leading riders. I still need to do more to be at 100% but this is my 100th podium and I’m really happy about that. It’s always nice to celebrate these milestones with a win but this year has been difficult. The good thing is that we’re making progress, and I’m starting to feel much better on the bike. So I hope that tomorrow I can fight again for the podium and maybe even for the victory!”

P3 | Danilo Petrucci | Barni Spark Racing Team

“This was a really nice race! I’ve led a WorldSBK race for the first time and it’s something I’ve been trying to do for a while! During the race I was pushing at 90% because I knew it would be impossible to follow Toprak. I had a bit left at the end but Alvaro was a bit faster in the corners. It’s a podium though and that’s always nice. I want to say thanks to my crew because I really had a good bike today.”

WorldSBK Race 1 Results

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)

2. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.780s

3. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) +1.450s

4. Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) +4.313s

5. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +4.690s

6. Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +4.963s

Championship Standings

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) 328 points

2. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 248 points

3. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 219 points

WorldSBK Tissot Superpole Results

1 Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) 1’39.783s

2. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +0.104s

3. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.188s

For more info checkout our dedicated World Superbike News page World Superbike News

Or visit the official World Superbike website WorldSBK.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com