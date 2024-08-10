Saturday, August 10, 2024
First win of the season for Gennai

Latest NewsRacingWorld Supersport 300
1 min.read
First Win Of The Season For GennaiMirko Gennai claimed his first victory on Kawasaki machinery after an action packed race at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.

Championship leader Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) made a mistake on the final lap while fighting with his title rival, Loris Veneman. The Spaniard crashed at Turn 8 after hitting the rear wheel of Veneman but will start tomorrow’s race from the second row

Pole sitter Veneman took an early lead but was caught by the pack and eventually finished in fourth position. The MTM Kawasaki rider has closed the gap to Iglesias in the standings to ten points

Replacement rider Carter Thompson (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) claimed his second WorldSSP300 podium from two rounds. The Australian was just two thousands of a second ahead of Marc Garcia (KOVE Racing Team) when they crossed the line

Following a grid penalty Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) started from the seventh row of the grid but was able to recover to finish in sixth position. The title contender is now nine points adrift of the championship leader

Key Points:
Pole position: Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) 1’55.399
Race 1 winner: Mirko Gennai (MTM Kawasaki)
Race fastest lap: Matteo Vannucci (Pata Yamaha AG Motorsport Italia) – 1’54.862

P1 | Mirko Gennai | MTM Kawasaki
“Today was fantastic. To win again here in Portimao is special! I have the perfect feeling at this circuit; I love it. This win is for Victor Steeman who left us two years ago. I miss you, Victor. Regarding the race itself, I’m very happy because it was hot and fast. I’m also thrilled for the team. Tomorrow, I’ll try to break away at the front with my teammate, and we’ll aim for a fifth win!”First Win Of The Season For Gennai

WorldSSP300 Race 1 Results
1. Mirko Gennai (MTM Kawasaki)
2. Carter Thompson (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) +0.893
3. Marc Garcia (KOVE Racing Team) +0.895
4. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) +0.971
5. Elia Bartolini (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team) +0.976
6. Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) +1.102

Championship Standings
1. Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) 129 points
2. Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) 120 points
3. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) 119 points

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com/

