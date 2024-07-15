Huertas Inherits Dramatic Victory in Donington WorldSSP Thriller

The FIM Supersport World Championship’s Prosecco DOC UK Round at Donington Park concluded with an unexpected twist, as Adrian Huertas of Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team inherited victory following a dramatic final lap. Yari Montella, who crossed the line first, was demoted to second place after exceeding track limits, handing Huertas the win and capping off a perfect weekend for the Spanish rider.

The race was not without incident, as an early red flag following a multi-rider crash at Turn 10 led to a restart. The shortened 12-lap sprint saw Montella initially leading from Huertas, with Jorge Navarro and Stefano Manzi in close pursuit. As the laps wound down, Huertas mounted a challenge on Montella, nearly making a pass at Turn 9 on the final lap.

While Montella appeared to have held on for the win, race officials soon announced his penalty for running onto the green, promoting Huertas to the top step of the podium. Navarro claimed the final podium spot, finishing over three seconds behind the lead duo.

Further down the order, Manzi secured fourth place as the highest-finishing Yamaha rider, while home favourite Tom Booth-Amos delighted British fans with a strong fifth-place finish. Valentin Debise, who had been battling for a top-five position, ran wide at the final corner and dropped to eighth in the final classification.

The restart proved treacherous for several riders, with Turn 12 claiming multiple victims. Bahattin Sofuoglu, Gabriele Giannini, and both PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda riders all suffered crashes at this corner, bringing their races to a premature end.

The victory strengthened Huertas’ lead in the championship standings, extending his advantage over Montella and Manzi. With the series set to continue next week at the Czech Round, the battle for the WorldSSP title promises to intensify.

Top 6 finishers in WorldSSP Race 2:

Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.461s Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +3.316s Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +6.392s Thomas Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph) +10.086s Niki Tuuli (EAB Racing Team) +10.723s

Fastest Lap: Yari Montella, 1’28.637s