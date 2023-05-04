Hypermotard 950: an even more dynamic style thanks to Ducati Performance accessories

The Hypermotard 950 family offers lovers of Ducati’s fun-bike great fun in the corners, nimbleness in city use and safety offered by Ducati’s sophisticated electronic equipment, combined with an unmistakable supermoto look, essential and light.

The family is made up of the top-of-the-range Hypermotard 950 SP, which stands out for its MotoGP-inspired livery, Öhlins suspension with increased travel, Marchesini forged wheels and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO as standard. The Hypermotard RVE is instead distinguished by the “Graffiti” livery, while the Hypermotard 950 is available in the Ducati Red colour.

The engine of the Hypermotard 950 is the 937cc twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta 11°, capable of delivering 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and generating a torque with a flat curve whose peak is equal to 9.8 Kgm at 7,250 rpm.

A complete range of Ducati Performance accessories is available for the Ducati Hypermotard 950 family, purchasable singularly or in Style and Sport packages that enhance the style and sportiness of the Ducati’s fun-bike.

The Sport package includes a selection of accessories designed to enhance the sporty character of the Hypermotard 950. A carbon plate holder, flanked by approved Termignoni silencers with titanium sheaths and steel bottoms and dynamic LED indicators, give the “Hyper” an even more dynamic and edgy image.

To make the Hypermotard even more aggressive and captivating without losing elegance, you can choose from the many components in carbon fibre or billet aluminium, a selection of which is offered in the Style package. The fairing, rear mudguard and tank guard in carbon fibre are completed by the tank cap and water pump cover in billet aluminium.

Anyone wishing to go even further in customising the Hypermotard 950 can also adopt the heat shield and front mudguard in carbon fibre, the brake and clutch fluid reservoirs and the oil filler cap in billet aluminium. Ducati’s fun-bike is also able to adapt to the different physical characteristics of the rider by means of the low saddle and thanks to the front and rear box stands it can be lifted and parked, even for a long time, in total safety.

However, the Ducati Hypermotard is also suitable for daily commuting as well as short-range touring, activities that are enhanced by the adoption of passenger handles and a soft tank bag. Finally, frame buffers combine style with protection in the unfortunate event of a crash.

The entire range of accessories is available on the Ducati.com website, where in the “Configurator” section you can choose your favourite items to make your Hypermotard unique and share them with your nearest dealer.

