New Series of the Motorbike Show on TV in June

Series 12 of The Motorbike Show is scheduled to start on ITV4 from 12th June.

As well as the usual exciting features and reviews, presenter Henry Cole will be attempting two land speed records and engineering genius Allen Millyard will be shed-bound, immersing himself in another stunning restoration in the form of a Seventies Superbike.

Henry will once again traverse some of the UK’s most stunning roads, being entertained and enlightened along the way by kindred spirits riding some amazing bikes.

As ever the show will feature all eras and styles of motorcycling, from pre-War bikes at the famous Banbury Run to the latest, high-end £60,000 Bimotas.

Plus features celebrating the 75th anniversary of the BSA Bantam, fun on Fizzies and much more besides.

Six new hour-long episodes of The Motorbike Show will be broadcast on ITV4 weekly, starting on 12th June at 9pm.

For more information on all programmes produced by Henry Cole visit henrycole.tv