Knox Handroid MK5 Launch

The long-awaited long cuff Handroid Mk5 has arrived and it’s moved up another gear!

Due to its innovative futuristic look the award winning Handroid glove is the most striking design of motorcycle glove ever made. The design includes features such as the Scaphoid Protection System as well as the eye catching exo skeleton finger spines, which cover the tops of the fingers for impact protection as well as a unique Boa closing system which always ensures a perfect and secure fit.

The new Handroid Mk5 is visually exciting with a contemporary printed hexagon leather design, as well as 3 striking colours, including the ever popular All Black.

There are major functional improvements too. For the first time the Handroid loses its twin wrist cuff and is replaced with a sleek single sided polished LDPE wrist cuff to give improved strength, abrasion and impact resistance with Micro-Lock impact protection encapsulated inside. This low profile new wrist system also improves dexterity and flexibility on the controls as well as being more comfortable.

A new BOA wrist closure system has a micro adjustable BOA dial that, for the first time, tightens and loosens, so riders can fine tune their glove for the perfect fit. The Boa wrist closure system is a patented system. The collaboration with Boa is exclusive to the Knox brand.

The patented Knox Scaphoid Protection System (SPS) includes Micro-Lock under the pads for added impact absorption and this extends around the edge of the hand for maximum coverage.

The finest, ethically sourced 0.8mm Kangaroo is used on the palm. The strength and feel offered by this hide is exceptional.

The rest of the glove is made from drum dyed Cowhide.

3 Colours All Black, Black/Red/ Black/Yellow

Sizes S-3XL

Key Features

CE Certified EN 13594.

Long cuff style.

BOA® wrist closure system with lifetime guarantee.

Wrist retaining strap for added security.

New single sided LDPE wrist cuff with added Micro-Lock for impact absorption.

Ethically sourced 0.8mm Kangaroo Palm.

Lightweight 0.8mm drum dyed leather, contemporary printed hexagon design.

Patented Knox SPS Impact technology with added Micro-Lock for extra impact absorption

Unique Exoskeleton spines on the fingers for abrasion and impact.

Touch Screen enabled.

Sizes – XS – 3XL

Colours – 3 All Black Black/Red Black/Yellow Also available as a short cuff – Handroid Pod Mk5



Handroid Pod Mk5

The long-awaited short cuff Handroid Pod Mk5 has arrived and it’s moved up another gear!

Due to its innovative futuristic look the award winning Handroid Pod is the most striking design of motorcycle glove ever made. The design includes features such as the scaphoid protection system as well as the eye catching exo skeleton finger spines which cover the tops of the fingers for impact protection as well as a unique Boa closing system which always ensures a perfect and secure fit.

The new Handroid Pod Mk5 is visually exciting, with a contemporary printed hexagon leather design.

There is a new low profile BOA wrist closure system which has a micro adjustable BOA dial that, for the first time, tightens and loosens so riders can fine tune their glove for the perfect fit. The Boa wrist closure system is a patented system and the collaboration with Boa is exclusive to the Knox brand.

The patented Knox Scaphoid Protection System (SPS) includes Micro-Lock under the pads for added impact absorption and this extends around the edge of the hand for maximum coverage.

The finest, ethically sourced 0.8mm Kangaroo is used on the palm. The strength and feel offered by this hide is exceptional.

The rest of the glove is made from drum dyed Cowhide.

Colour – All Black.

Sizes S-3XL

Key Features

CE Certified EN 13594

Short cuff style.

Low profile BOA® wrist closure system with lifetime guarantee.

Unique Exoskeleton spines on the fingers for abrasion and impact.

Wrist retaining strap for added security.

Ethically sourced 0.8mm Kangaroo palm in black.

Lightweight 0.8mm drum dyed leather, contemporary printed hexagon design.

Patented Knox SPS Impact technology with added Micro-Lock for extra impact absorption

Unique Exoskeleton spines on the fingers for abrasion and impact.

Touch Screen enabled.

Sizes – S – 3XL

Colour- All Black

Also available as a long cuff – Handroid Mk5

