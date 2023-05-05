Perez Gonzalez fastest on Friday for his home round

Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez set his fastest time in late FP2 session. He was 0.394s fastest than Vannucci in second.

The FIM Supersport 300 World Championship started its Prosecco DOC Catalunya Round in a typically unpredictable way on Friday with the order changing consistently throughout both sessions, but it was Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) who claimed top spot on home soil. The Spanish rider was almost four tenths clear of his competitors at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as most riders on the grid found time between Free Practice 1 and 2.

Perez Gonzalez was one of several riders who led during the second 30-minute practice session but his time of 1’55.948s, set in FP2, was the fastest of the day to finish almost four tenths clear at the top of the timesheets. He was the only rider in the 1’55s bracket but he was still half-a-second away from the Tissot Superpole lap record and eight tenths away from the race lap record. Italian rider Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) took second spot after lapping 0.394s slower than Perez Gonzalez, while 2020 Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) jumped up the order to third spot and just over four tenths down on Perez Gonzalez.

Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) was fourth after posting a 1’56.422s although the Frenchman was the fastest rider in Free Practice 1 as he showed strong pace throughout Friday, finishing ahead of double Assen winner Petr Svoboda (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki) in fifth place. Alessandro Zanca (Team#109 Kawasaki) is another who has shown strong pace throughout the weekend so far with the Italian rider taking sixth place in the combined classification.

WorldSSP300 action resumes on Saturday with the Tissot Superpole from 09:45 (Local Time), followed Race 1 at 12:40.

WorldSSP300 Combined Results after FP2

1. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) 1’55.948s

2. Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) +0.394s

3. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) +0.429s

4. Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) +0.474s

5. Petr Svoboda (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki) +0.593s

6. Alessandro Zanca (Team#109 Kawasaki) +0.648s

P1 | Jose Luiz Perez Gonzalez | Accolade Smrz Racing BGR | 1’55.948s

“I am very happy with today’s result. The team did a good job. Tomorrow, I hope to be as fast as today. I think we can fight for the podium and my goal is to win Race 1.”

