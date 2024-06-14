A tribute to Ayrton Senna on the 30th anniversary of his death Iconic Auctioneers offer four Senna Ducatis, but are seeking a Senna III to complete a hat trick.

At the Shuttleworth Summer Sale on 14th July, Old Warden Park, Bedfordshire

Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna was a great fan of Ducati motorcycles, so it is fitting that in this year 2024, the 30th anniversary of his death, that Iconic Auctioneers are able to offer four Ducati 916 Sennas in their next sale at Shuttleworth on July 14th. Currently there are four Ducati Senna motorcycles – two Senna Is and two Senna IIs, so Iconic Auctioneers are seeking an entry of a Senna III to make it a hat trick, allowing them to offer the full range of Ducati 916 Sennas as a tribute to the racing legend.

In 1994, the motor racing community lost one of its greatest talents in Ayrton Senna. A native of Sao Paolo, Brazil, Senna won three Driver’s Championships in the highly competitive F1 sport. Senna is considered to be one of the greatest race car drivers and remains a national hero in Brazil. Ducati had a strong relationship with Senna, who last visited their factory just a few weeks before his fatal race in Imola, Italy.

Ducati were making the Senna I when he died. Just 300 were made and when they sold out Ducati made 300 of the Senna II, which also sold out. So, then the Senna III went into production. Ayrton Senna was a big Ducati fan and upon his death the company donated some of the profits from the models to the Insituto Ayrton Senna charity foundation.

The most collectable of the Ducati Sennas produced, the 916 Senna I. Pictured above is #282/300 – showing only 7,638 recorded miles. It is in a mostly original and unrestored condition. UK-registered since 2000 with one previous owner. MOT until August 2024. A recent service includes cam belts in May 2024 and is in good running order. It comes with original dust cover and Ducati paddock stand included. A very usable example of this very collectable model. UK-registered on a current V5C an estimated at £25,000 – £30,000.

Also pictured is Senna I #195/300 showing 25,300 miles on the odometer and presented in mostly unrestored, original condition and in running order. Originally registered in Germany, it is now UK registered on a current V5C. Offered to auction with its original exhaust system, both keys, book pack, original paddock stand and cover, it is estimated at £15,000 – £20,000.

Two second-generation Ducati 916 Senna IIs are also on offer. With just one owner from new #101/300, has just 5,300 recorded km (3,300 miles) and is presented in good overall and running condition. It comes with a complete with original Bill of Sale, old MOTs, both keys and the original book pack. It has had an Ohlins front fork insert upgrade fitted along with SP2 front mudguard and 50mm GP exhaust system. The original stand is also included. This great usable example of this appreciating classic 916 is estimated at £16,000 – £20,000.

Motorcycle #239/300 has 11,500 recorded miles and three previous owners. It is offered to auction complete with its original handbooks, keys, paddock stand, cover, Haynes manual and period sales brochure. It has been on display in the vendors garage two years ago and whilst it has been fitted with new tyres it will need some recommissioning before road use.

Iconic Auctioneers would be delighted to hear from anyone wishing to sell at Ducati 916 Senna III to complete a hat trick of Senna Ducatis in this sale. Entries of any motorcycle are welcome up until the 21st June. More information about the motorcycles detailed above, along with all the other entries in the Shuttleworth Summer Sale on 14th July at Shuttleworth, Old Warden Aerodrome, Bedfordshire, SG18 9EP, can be viewed online at www.iconicauctioneers.com/the-shuttleworth-spring-motorcycle-sale-2024/2024-04-07/ipp-100 or in person at the venue on Saturday 13th July.

The auction will commence at 11am on 14th July, bidding is available in person, online, via the telephone or commission (pre-bid). For more information or to get a free no obligation quote for your motorcycle or collection, contact the Motorcycle team on +44 (0) 1926 691 141 or email enquiries@iconicauctioneers.com.

