Iglesias takes the victory and series lead

Latest NewsRacingWorld Supersport 300
1 min.read

Iglesias Takes The Victory And Series LeadInigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) wins for the second time in WorldSSP300. The Spaniard leads the standings by 19 points following his 0.007s victory from Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse).

First podium of the season for Mirko Gennai (MTM Kawasaki). Superpole winner Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kawasaki) crashed in the closing stages.

Key Points:
Pole position: Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kawasaki) 1’49.278
Race 1 winner: Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki)
Race fastest lap: Mirko Gennai (MTM Kawasaki) – 1’48.749

Iglesias Takes The Victory And Series LeadWorldSSP300 Race 1 Results
1. Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki)
2. Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) +0.007s
3. Mirko Gennai (MTM Kawasaki) +0.227s
4. Marc Garcia (KOVE Racing Team) +0.308s
5. Pepe Osuna (DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team) +0.482s
6. Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing) +1.092s

Championship Standings
1. Inigo Iglesias Bravo (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) 82 points
2. Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Retro Traffc Kawasaki) 63 points
3. Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) 61 points

P1 | Inigo Iglesias Bravo | Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki
“I was fighting with Mahendra the entire race; it was a great fight. I like to race like this. I tried to maintain a good pace from the start to create a group with only a few riders. I was leading, but I wasn’t saving the tyre, so in the last laps, it became more difficult to manage. Anyway, I made a good strategy and pushed hard in the last lap, and then Aldi overtook me. But in the end, I got the victory in the final stretch. I’m really happy. Tomorrow, I think I can repeat it for sure, and I will try to improve a bit.”

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com/

