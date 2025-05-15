Introducing a new entry class: World Sportbike

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and WorldSBK are delighted to reveal the name of the new entry-level racing category: World Sportbike, which will debut in the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship in 2026.

World Sportbike is set to succeed the World Supersport 300 class, which has provided an accessible and competitive stepping stone for emerging talent since its introduction in 2017. Building upon the foundations laid by World Supersport 300, World Sportbike aims to further streamline the path for young riders transitioning towards World Supersport.

Featuring agile motorcycles with mid-tier capacity engines, this new category promises exciting competition and enhanced opportunities for manufacturers, teams, and riders alike.

As we celebrate this exciting development, we proudly look back on the exceptional achievements of WorldSSP300. Notably, Ana Carrasco made history in 2018 as the first woman to win a motorcycle circuit racing world championship, becoming an inspiration worldwide. Adrian Huertas showcased the value of the category as a talent incubator, clinching the WorldSSP300 title in 2021 before successfully progressing to WorldSSP and securing another World Championship in 2024. Aldi Mahendra also made headlines last year as the first-ever Indonesian rider to claim a motorcycle racing world title, illustrating the global reach and influence of this remarkable class.

As the final World Supersport 300 season takes place in 2025, teams and manufacturers prepare their World Sportbike debut, with additional details regarding technical specifications and sporting regulations for the new class to be released in due course.