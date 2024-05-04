Sunday, May 5, 2024
Irwin and Bridewell separated by 0.237s at the top of the times at Oulton Park

British SuperbikeLatest NewsRacing
1 min.read
Irwin And Bridewell Separated By 0.237s At The Top Of The Times At Oulton ParkGlenn Irwin held off Tommy Bridewell by 0.237s to top the Bennetts British Superbike Championship combined free practice times at Oulton Park, with the Hager PBM Ducati rider setting a pace just 0.002s adrift of the lap record.

Bridewell had led the times into the final ten minutes of the session, but Irwin was able to move back ahead in the closing minutes at the Cheshire circuit and hold the edge to the chequered flag.

Championship leader Ryan Vickers was third fastest despite a small crash at Hizzys, leading the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing charge whilst his teammate Kyle Ryde was tenth fastest.

Leon Haslam also bounced back from a crash to post the fourth fastest time for the ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad team with Christian Iddon and Jason O’Halloran completing the top six, with five different manufacturers featuring inside the leading six positions.

Danny Kent moved up the order into seventh for McAMS Racing Yamaha ahead of their home round this weekend with just 0.006s separating him from Storm Stacey on the LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki.

Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad’s Rory Skinner was ninth on his return to Oulton Park, whilst Peter Hickman and Max Cook completed the top 12 riders who progress automatically into tomorrow’s Q2 session.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Oulton Park, combined Free Practice times:

  1. Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) 1m:33.622s
  2. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +0.237s
  3. Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) +0.247s
  4. Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) +0.274s
  5. Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.313s
  6. Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) +0.324s
  7. Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +0.579s
  8. Storm Stacey (LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki) +0.585s
  9. Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad) +0.597s
  10. Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) +0.599s
  11. Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) +0.663s
  12. Max Cook (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) +0.947s

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.britishsuperbike.com

