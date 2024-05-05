PBM Ducati’s Irwin Reigns Supreme in Oulton Park Thriller

Glenn Irwin stamped his authority on the second round of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, dominating proceedings at the undulating Oulton Park circuit. After narrowly missing out on pole position in qualifying, the Ducati rider made no mistakes in race one, leading from start to finish in a commanding performance.

Irwin blasted off the line from his second-place grid slot, quickly establishing a lead that he would never relinquish. As the laps ticked by, his advantage only grew, eventually crossing the line over a second clear of nearest rival Christian Iddon.

Iddon’s Oxford Products Ducati ran a lonely second, unable to make any inroads into Irwin’s blistering pace but comfortably ahead of the battle for the final podium position. That honour went to polesitter Kyle Ryde, who made full use of his prime starting spot aboard the OMG Grilla Yamaha.

Defending champion Tommy Bridewell overcame a disappointing qualifying to salvage fourth, keeping his Honda machine ahead of the hard-charging Ryan Vickers and Danny Kent on the McAMS Yamaha.

While Irwin romped to victory out front, a captivating scrap for the remaining top ten positions unfolded. Jason O’Halloran headed that group in seventh, fending off the BMWs of Rory Skinner, Josh Brookes, and Leon Haslam in an enthralling four-way tussle.

The race was not without its share of drama and attrition. Max Cook and Storm Stacey were among the non-finishers, joining the likes of Billy McConnell on the retirements list.

But at the front, it was Irwin’s day. With his first win of the season now under his belt, the PBM Ducati star served notice of his title credentials at the first of the year’s triple-headers. As the paddock resets for tomorrow’s two races, Irwin will undoubtedly start as the rider to beat on the evidence of his Oulton Park masterclass.