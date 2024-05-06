Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Distinguished Gentleman's Ride '24
Moto2: Roberts in the hot seat on the road to Le Mans

Latest NewsMoto2Racing
1 min.read
Moto2: Roberts In The Hot Seat On The Road To Le MansIt took a little longer than ,many thought it would, himself likely included, but Fermin Aldeguer (Folladore SpeedUp) finally pocketed a full fat 25 points on home turf to kick his title chase up a gear.

It was a flawless performance from the Spaniard, who now sits 15 points behind our new Moto2™ World Championship leader – Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing). The American trumped Aldeguer to Moto2™ ride of the day – depending who you ask of course – in Jerez when he came from P11 on the grid to finish just 1.2s behind the race winner.

Roberts’ third consecutive P2 finish means he’s the first American to lead a Grand Prix World Championship since the late Nicky Hayden in 2006, and in Le Mans – a track he likes – it’ll be that first win he’s craving after an impressive run of three P2s on the bounce. Meanwhile, following a P4 in Jerez, former standings leader Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) is now five points adrift of the Moto2™ summit heading to a track he won at in 2021 in the lightweight class… so the target will be clear.

It’ll be more than just the top three in the Championship who will be challenging at the front though. Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) scored his second podium of the season in Jerez and is now P4 overall, ahead of Alonso Lopez (Folladore SpeedUp) who needs to rebound after a DNF. Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) won in France last year and will be hoping a P7 can be the catalyst he needs to properly get going in 2024.

Racing

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Moto3: can Veijer and Ortola continue cutting the gap?
En garde! Prêts? Allez! MotoGP descends on Le Mans

