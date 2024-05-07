Next stop Le Mans: MotoE saddles up for Round 2

After a dramatic season opener, the classic Sarthe venue welcomes the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship for more electric action.

Round 1 of the 2024 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship got the season underway in dramatic style at Portimão, with plenty to talk about ahead of the second round at the classic Le Mans. Reigning World Champion Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) is back in the hot seat, leading the standings thanks to two podiums in Portugal, but it’s just a single point in it at the top as Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) looms close following two second places at Round 1. And there are some key contenders looking to hit back against both.

The first will be Nicholas Spinelli (Tech3 E-Racing), who won Race 1 on the Algarve and then crashed out of the second. He also arrives from that blockbuster WorldSBK win. Eric Granado (LCR E-Team), who crashed out the lead in Race 1 and then fought for the podium before being forced to settle for fourth in Race 2, is another who’ll want a lot more in France. Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team), a winner last year at Le Mans, likewise.

Meanwhile, Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) is looking for his mojo after a tougher first round, although his 2023 French GP proves his ability to bounce back. He crashed out the first race in an incident he got a Long Lap for and then came out swinging in Race 2, despite that, to take his first win of the year.

Riders who boasted some mojo in Portugal were the likes of Lukas Tulovic (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) and Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team), with the duo sitting P4 and P5 in the Championship ahead of a date with Le Mans. Tulovic is just two points adrift of Spinelli and will be hunting a first MotoE™ rostrum since his 2021 Austria win. Will that come this weekend? Or can he attack for the podium?

Two more races are coming up in Le Mans as the electric class returns to action at a legendary venue. Tune into qualifying at 16:15 (UTC +2) on Friday afternoon, before the two eight-lap battles get underway at 12:15 (Race 1) and 16:10 (Race

