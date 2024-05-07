Pioneering Finance Promotions Announced For Hej! Days

Zero deposit, Zero per cent finance available this May

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Hej! Days is taking place from 10th – 12th May 2024 and as if the opportunity to test ride the latest Husqvarna Motorcycles Street motorcycles was not reason enough to attend, authorised dealers will be offering low rate finance across all models exclusively for the event.

Whether riders are looking to discover expedition or disrupt their daily routine, thanks to the Hej! Days finance promotions riders can climb aboard a new Swedish inspired motorcycle at an extremely affordable rate, through a finance package tailored to suit. Participating Authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers will be offering a series of zero deposit, low rate financeoffers – the lowest of all being an astonishing zero per cent – across the full street and offroad ranges, exclusively for the Hej! Days weekend.

With all low finance rates and zero deposit contribution available only within the promotional period of 10th – 19th May*, Hej! Days is definitely an event not to be missed. Full breakdown of promotions below.

Street motorcycles

Finance Product APR Minimum

Deposit Term Purchase Plan only 0% £0 12 months &

24 months Personal Contract Purchase only 0.9% £0 24 months Personal Contract Purchase &

Purchase Plan 1.9% £0 36 months Personal Contract Purchase &

Purchase Plan 2.9% £0 48 months

Offroad motorcycles

Finance Product APR Minimum

Deposit Term Purchase Plan only 0% £0 12 months Purchase Plan only 0% £0 24 months Purchase Plan only 1.9% £0 36 months Purchase Plan only 2.9% £0 48 months

*Motorcycles must be registered and fully paid within promotional time period.

Riders are encouraged to contact their local dealer to find out more about Hej! Days.

