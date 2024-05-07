Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Pioneering Finance Promotions Announced For Hej! Days

Industry NewsManufacturersHusqvarna Motorcycles
1 min.read
Pioneering Finance Promotions Announced For Hej! DaysZero deposit, Zero per cent finance available this May

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Hej! Days is taking place from 10th – 12th May 2024 and as if the opportunity to test ride the latest Husqvarna Motorcycles Street motorcycles was not reason enough to attend, authorised dealers will be offering low rate finance across all models exclusively for the event.

Whether riders are looking to discover expedition or disrupt their daily routine, thanks to the Hej! Days finance promotions riders can climb aboard a new Swedish inspired motorcycle at an extremely affordable rate, through a finance package tailored to suit. Participating Authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers will be offering a series of zero deposit, low rate financeoffers – the lowest of all being an astonishing zero per cent – across the full street and offroad ranges, exclusively for the Hej! Days weekend.

With all low finance rates and zero deposit contribution available only within the promotional period of 10th – 19th May*, Hej! Days is definitely an event not to be missed. Full breakdown of promotions below.

Street motorcycles

Finance ProductAPRMinimum
Deposit		Term
Purchase Plan only 0%£0 12 months &
24 months
Personal Contract Purchase only 0.9%£0 24 months
Personal Contract Purchase &
Purchase Plan		 1.9%£0 36 months
Personal Contract Purchase &
Purchase Plan		 2.9%£0 48 months

Offroad motorcycles

Finance ProductAPRMinimum
Deposit		Term
Purchase Plan only 0%£0 12 months
Purchase Plan only 0%£0 24 months
Purchase Plan only 1.9%£0 36 months
Purchase Plan only 2.9%£0 48 months

*Motorcycles must be registered and fully paid within promotional time period.

Riders are encouraged to contact their local dealer to find out more about Hej! Days.

More information on Hej! Days and a full list of Authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers can be found online here.

To find out more about Husqvarna Motorcycles, click here.

For more Husqvarna Motorcycles news check out our dedicated page Husqvarna Motorcycles News

or head to the official Husqvarna Motorcycles website husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-gb.html

Frank Duggan - 0