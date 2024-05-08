Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Newsletter
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride '24
All

Top 5 This Week

New Storm Tracker from LS2 Helmets

Industry NewsHelmetsLS2 Helmets
1 min.read
New Storm Tracker From Ls2 HelmetsLS2’s popular FF800 Storm II gets two fresh graphic options for 2024, both offering riders a bright style for this season.

The two new ‘Tracker’ schemes blend a deep gloss black and carbon-look detailing, with a choice of contrasting Blue and H-V Yellow or rich Red graphics.

The Storm’s specification starts with the lightweight Kinetic Polymer Alloy shell, which comes in three outer sizes for the smallest, lightest possible helmet across each fitment range.

It’s aerodynamically shaped to keep the head stable and comfortable, and certified to the latest ECE22.06 safety standard.

The quick-release visor is 3D optically correct, scratch and UV-resistant, and comes with a Pinlock® 70 MaxVision™ anti-fog insert included as standard. Behind that sits a handy  drop-down sun visor, to deal with glare.

When the temperature rises, intake ports at the crown and chin, internal channels and exhaust ports at the rear allow an instant flow of cool air around the head.

The hypoallergenic liner is made from moisture-wicking fabric and is also removable and washable for season-long comfort and freshness.
New Storm Tracker From Ls2 Helmets
Speaking of comfort, the shell’s ‘long-oval’ shape and Laser-Cut Foam inserts follow the natural contour of the head for a snug and reassuring fit. A Chin Curtain also features, to help keep noise inside to a minimum.

The LS2 FF800 Storm II is available in sizes XS-XXXL and retails at £149.99for graphics, including the new additions, and from just £129.99 in solid colours.

For detailed specifications and to find your nearest stockist, visit ls2helmets.com

For more LS2 news check out our dedicated page LS2 Helmet News

or head to the official LS2 to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Rookies in Le Mans – World Championship leaders and future stars
Next article
KTM Unleashes Aggressive New Street Power Deals

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Spanish Invasion: Urban Moto Takes Charge as Rieju Hard Enduro Distributor

Dealer News 0
Made in Spain since 1942, Rieju has a long...

Fourth Annual “Rainey’s Ride To The Races” Set For Laguna Seca On July 12

Latest News 0
Ride With The Legends On The Monterey Peninsula Before...

Dainese Group Announces Grand Opening of Atlanta Flagship Location

Apparel 0
An Experience with Racing Memorabilia and Full Lines of...

Most Popular

Spanish Invasion: Urban Moto Takes Charge as Rieju Hard Enduro Distributor

Dealer News 0
Made in Spain since 1942, Rieju has a long...

Fourth Annual “Rainey’s Ride To The Races” Set For Laguna Seca On July 12

Latest News 0
Ride With The Legends On The Monterey Peninsula Before...

Dainese Group Announces Grand Opening of Atlanta Flagship Location

Apparel 0
An Experience with Racing Memorabilia and Full Lines of...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Spanish Invasion: Urban Moto Takes Charge As Rieju Hard Enduro Distributor

Spanish Invasion: Urban Moto Takes Charge as Rieju Hard Enduro Distributor

Frank Duggan - 0