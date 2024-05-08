New Storm Tracker from LS2 Helmets

LS2’s popular FF800 Storm II gets two fresh graphic options for 2024, both offering riders a bright style for this season.

The two new ‘Tracker’ schemes blend a deep gloss black and carbon-look detailing, with a choice of contrasting Blue and H-V Yellow or rich Red graphics.

The Storm’s specification starts with the lightweight Kinetic Polymer Alloy shell, which comes in three outer sizes for the smallest, lightest possible helmet across each fitment range.

It’s aerodynamically shaped to keep the head stable and comfortable, and certified to the latest ECE22.06 safety standard.

The quick-release visor is 3D optically correct, scratch and UV-resistant, and comes with a Pinlock® 70 MaxVision™ anti-fog insert included as standard. Behind that sits a handy drop-down sun visor, to deal with glare.

When the temperature rises, intake ports at the crown and chin, internal channels and exhaust ports at the rear allow an instant flow of cool air around the head.

The hypoallergenic liner is made from moisture-wicking fabric and is also removable and washable for season-long comfort and freshness.



Speaking of comfort, the shell’s ‘long-oval’ shape and Laser-Cut Foam inserts follow the natural contour of the head for a snug and reassuring fit. A Chin Curtain also features, to help keep noise inside to a minimum.

The LS2 FF800 Storm II is available in sizes XS-XXXL and retails at £149.99for graphics, including the new additions, and from just £129.99 in solid colours.

For detailed specifications and to find your nearest stockist, visit ls2helmets.com

