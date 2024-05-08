Fourth Annual “Rainey’s Ride To The Races” Set For Laguna Seca On July 12

Ride With The Legends On The Monterey Peninsula Before Enjoying A Weekend Full Of MotoAmerica Action.

If you want the opportunity to spend a day riding motorcycles and hanging out at the racetrack with racers who have won 32 AMA National Championships and eight World Championships, then you should move “Rainey’s Ride To The Races” to the top of your bucket list.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is excited to announce that the fourth annual “Rainey’s Ride To The Races” will again take place on the Monterey Peninsula on July 12 in conjunction with the sixth round of the MotoAmerica Steel Commander Superbike Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. And this year’s ride boasts even more racing legends than the previous year’s.

This year’s ride includes the following legends:

Four-time World Champion Eddie Lawson

Three-time AMA Grand National Champion and 1988 AMA Superbike Champion Bubba Shobert

Seven-time Supercross and Motocross National Champion Rick Johnson

Nine-time AMA Grand National Champion Scott Parker

Three-time AMA Superbike Champion Doug Chandler

1991 AMA Superbike Champion Thomas Stevens

1996 AMA Superbike Champion Miguel Duhamel

Three-time AMA Superbike and 2009 World Superbike Champion Ben Spies

Rainey’s Ride To The Races will be held on Friday, July 12, opening day of the sixth round of the MotoAmerica Championship, and will again benefit the Roadracing World Action Fund, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes motorcycle racing safety with the facilitation of soft barrier systems at racing events.

“I’m really proud of what ‘Rainey’s Ride To The Races’ has become,” said MotoAmerica President and three-time World Champion Wayne Rainey. “We’ve raised nearly $325,000 since we started the ride three years ago, and that money has gone to a worthy cause – acquiring soft barrier systems we use at our races for improved rider safety. We’ve always had good support from legends in the sport and this year’s event will showcase even more motorcycle racing heroes – Eddie Lawson, Bubba Shobert, Rick Johnson, Scott Parker, Doug Chandler, Thomas Stevens, Miguel Duhamel, and Ben Spies. I think it’s great the legends are giving back to the sport that gave them so much, and they all understand the importance of rider safety. I really appreciate these guys coming to Laguna Seca to join the ride.”

The 100-mile ride will begin at the Moto Talbott Motorcycle Museum in Carmel Valley, California, and will tour the best parts of the Monterey Peninsula, including in and around the Santa Lucia Mountain ranges, the Salinas Valley foothills, local wineries, and the stunning Steinbeck country. The ride will conclude at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with two laps around the racetrack, lunch, and a Q&A session at the Turn 3 Paddock Suite with legends Rainey, Lawson, Shobert, Johnson, Parker, Chandler, Stevens, Duhamel, and Spies.

The ride will be limited to 50 riders who purchase the special $700 Premium “Rainey’s Ride To The Races” Ticket, which includes the Q&A session and lunch with the legends in the climate-controlled Turn 3 Paddock Suite on Friday. While a three-day general admission ticket is included in the donation, for an additional $700, “Rainey’s Ride To The Races” ticket purchasers can upgrade to the MotoAmerica Superfan VIP Experience in the Turn 3 Paddock Suite for the entire weekend.

