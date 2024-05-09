NEW from Oxford Products: Heist textile jacket in stock now

Hit the streets in understated style.

Constructed from Oxford’s tried and tested 13.5oz Armourlite® stretch cotton twill and coated with a durable water-repellent finish, the Original Approved Heist AAA jacket feels reassuringly durable, giving you the confidence to hit the streets in understated style.

AAA CE certified construction is enhanced with slim profile and lightweight Dynamic CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors. The jacket is prepared for upgrading with either Oxford CE level 1 or 2 back protection.

The jacket has two large chest stow pockets with slot buttons that are military inspired. For an extra layer of protection, webbing loops with press studs can be fastened around a jean’s belt to prevent the jacket from riding up in the event of a spill.

At the front opening, high quality press studs are reinforced with a metal YKK zipper for a secure front fastening. The same attention has been paid to the cuffs, which can also be adjusted to fit larger or smaller gloves thanks to two press stud settings.

RRP – £169.99

Available in S-5XL

PROTECTION

CE AAA Certified (EN 17092- 2:2020)

CE Level 2 Dynamic shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)

Back protector pocket

Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans

FABRIC AND CONSTRUCTION

Check-lined for extra warmth

Single layer Armourlite® 13.5oz cotton twill outer shell with DWR finish

Hidden structure stitching

ADJUSTABILITY & FIT

Ultra secure press stud and YKK zipper centre front opening

Cuff with YKK zipper expansion and press stud fastening

