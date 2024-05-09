Scrambler Ducati presents the limited-edition cover kit for the Icon version and the clothing capsule collection in collaboration with Van Orton.

After the enormous success obtained in the European legs of the Next-Gen Tour, the cover kit for the Ducati Scrambler Icon customised by Van Orton Design now becomes a limited edition, available in only 50 units.

This first exclusive collection of interchangeable covers confirms the importance of the concept of customisation within the Scrambler Ducati universe, which has always wanted to represent a space in which to enjoy the pleasure of riding and self-expression. This latter concept specifically inspired the talent of Van Orton Design, an Italian duo among the most important exponents of European digital art, in the creation of this unique and colourful cover kit , in which their artistic identity merges with Scrambler Ducati creativity.

The collaboration between Scrambler Ducati and Van Orton evolves further with the launch of a capsule collection, characterised by a contemporary design and a strong personality: a collection of unisex streetwear-inspired clothing, in which the exploration of materials and new styles contributes to the creation of unmistakable garments.

The “Van Orton x Scrambler Ducati” cover kit can already be ordered in the Ducati dealerships. It will be delivered inside a special box with dedicated graphics in which the kit will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a series of surprises in true “Land of Joy” style, including some collectible stickers to be used on any occasion or to make your bike even more unique. The capsule collection will soon be available for purchase both in the Ducati dealerships and online in the “Scrambler section” of the Ducati Shop.

The Scrambler models within the Ducati range are the perfect choice for those who want to express their personality through a motorcycle with a unique and recognisable design, dynamic and fun, accessible and safe for everyday use. A motorcycle designed for those seeking freedom and wanting to share their style and way of being with others.

The Desmodue engine of the new Scrambler Ducati generation has been modernised in its contents and is now equipped with a new eight-plate clutch, which is smoother in operation. The clutch is also more compact, thus allowing the lateral bulk of its cover to be reduced and offering more space for the rider’s foot. The new Ducati Scrambler has also been renewed in its technical contents and lightened by a total of 4 kg, thus obtaining a more manageable and easy to ride bike.

The new Scrambler Ducati is even more fun and safer thanks to the introduction of Ride by Wire accelerator management. This solution makes the engine response prompt and progressive at every speed and throttle opening angle, and allows the adoption of Ducati Traction Control, thus enabling the personality of the bike to be changed through two Riding Modes. The standard equipment is completed by ABS cornering, essential for making riding even safer.

To always stay connected with the “Land of Joy” Scrambler Ducati it is possible to browse the dedicated website, which has recently been renewed both graphically and in terms of functionality with the aim of making the family take a “step forward” also from the point of view of the digital ecosystem.

