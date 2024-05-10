Friday, May 10, 2024
Distinguished Gentleman's Ride '24
10 more years of FIM World Supercross Championship

Latest NewsOff-RoadRacing
1 min.read

10 More Years Of Fim World Supercross ChampionshipThe Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the global governing body of motorcycle racing, has announced that SX Global (SXG) will continue to promote the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) for the next 10 years, until 2033. The partnership includes the option of an additional decade.

After being awarded an initial 10-year deal in 2021, SX Global underwent a change of ownership in 2023, with the arrival of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori, well-known sports business professionals.

Starting from 2024, the FIM WSX will enter new territories, breaking ground in the sport across multiple continents. Events will feature star-studded rider rosters, including the return of two-time champion Ken Roczen as he looks to defend his FIM WSX title.

Jorge Viegas, FIM President, said: “The FIM believes that SX Global has the expertise and know-how to deliver a first-class World Supercross Championship long into the future. Their vision is highly impressive, and the long-term success of this series is in safe hands.”

SX Global Co-Owner, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, added: “I would like to pass on my sincere gratitude to the FIM, particularly President Jorge Viegas and the FIM Board, for entrusting us with the next 10 years of the FIM World Supercross Championship. We look forward to continuing to expand and promote the FIM WSX, as we seek innovative and exciting ways to bring the sport to the loyal existing fanbase, while welcoming new audiences from across the globe.”

SX Global will officially unveil plans for the upcoming 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship in the coming weeks.
FIM World Supercross Championship
The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is an international competition led by SX Global, a global sports marketing and entertainment company. The world governing body for motorcycle sport, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), awarded SX Global the exclusive organisational and commercial rights to stage and promote the Championship from 2022 onwards. For further information, please visit www.wsxchampionship.com.

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

