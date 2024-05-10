EV Owners Meet

Saturday 18th May

9am – 5pm

Ace Cafe London celebrates electric motive power from 9am to 5pm on Saturday 18th May 2023, hosting the cafes annual Electric Vehicle Owners Meet.

Dating from 1827 when Hungarian priest Ányos Jedlik built the first viable electric motor, the folowing year he used it to power a small car and, at the Stanley Cycle Show in 1896 in London, England, bicycle manufacturer Humber exhibited an electric tandem bicycle.

In 1897, electric cars first found commercial use as taxis in Britain and in the United States. In London, Walter Bersey‘s electric cabs were the first self-propelled vehicles for hire at a time when cabs were horse-drawn.

The electric vehicle fleet peaked at approximately 30,000 vehicles at the turn of the 20th century including the iconic British milk float. For most of the 20th century, the UK was the world’s largest user of electric road vehicles.

EV riders/drivers may wish to note that there is a Charge Point at the Ace

See the Zap Map link:

See you at The Ace

