Friday, May 10, 2024
Newsletter
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride '24
All

Top 5 This Week

EV Owners Meet

Industry NewsElectric MotorcyclesShows and Events
Less than 1 min.read

Saturday 18th May
9am – 5pm

Ace Cafe London celebrates electric motive power from 9am to 5pm on Saturday 18th May 2023, hosting the cafes annual Electric Vehicle Owners Meet.

Dating from 1827 when Hungarian priest Ányos Jedlik built the first viable electric motor,  the folowing year he used it to power a small car and, at the Stanley Cycle Show in 1896 in London, England, bicycle manufacturer Humber exhibited an electric tandem bicycle.

In 1897, electric cars first found commercial use as taxis in Britain and in the United States. In London, Walter Bersey‘s electric cabs were the first self-propelled vehicles for hire at a time when cabs were horse-drawn.

The electric vehicle fleet peaked at approximately 30,000 vehicles at the turn of the 20th century  including the iconic British milk float.  For most of the 20th century, the UK was the world’s largest user of electric road vehicles.

EV riders/drivers may wish to note that there is a Charge Point at the Ace

See the Zap Map link:

See you at The Ace

Listen, revel and be immersed in a mix of the best rock and roll and rockabilly, blended with the London sub-culture sounds, broadcasting 24/7 on online radio and social media.

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Just Dropped Issue 20 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News
Next article
10 more years of FIM World Supercross Championship

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

WorldWCR launches inaugural season with first test at Cremona Circuit

Latest News 0
The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship kicks off...

10 more years of FIM World Supercross Championship

Latest News 0
The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the global governing...

Just Dropped Issue 20 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News

Books 0
Just dropped today issue 20 dated 10th May 2024. Welcome...

Most Popular

WorldWCR launches inaugural season with first test at Cremona Circuit

Latest News 0
The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship kicks off...

10 more years of FIM World Supercross Championship

Latest News 0
The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the global governing...

Just Dropped Issue 20 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News

Books 0
Just dropped today issue 20 dated 10th May 2024. Welcome...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Worldwcr Launches Inaugural Season With First Test At Cremona Circuit

WorldWCR launches inaugural season with first test at Cremona Circuit

Frank Duggan - 0