Ducati and Porsche Italy together for an unforgettable experience

With the 2024 season, the DRE offer is enriched by the Porsche & Ducati Experience, an exclusive and innovative event for lovers of two and four wheels.

A new format created by Ducati and Porsche Italia, designed to satisfy the desires of enthusiasts who will have the opportunity to experience a memorable and emotional day.

On the one hand the Ducati range (with the exception of the Panigale family), on the other three prestigious cars of the Porsche brand, 911 Carrera S/4S, 718 Boxster GTS 4.0/Cayman GTS 4.0 and Cayenne/Cayenne Coupé: all the vehicles will be available to participants in the evocative setting of the Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta. The location is one of the nine PECs (Porsche Experience Centres) existing in the world, as well as the largest of all in terms of extension and services offered. Thanks to its five different tracks, from speed to low grip to off-road, the Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta is a place that has no equals in the Italian motoring scene.

The course is designed for anyone, from beginners to more experienced drivers and riders. Half a day will be dedicated to exercises with motorbikes, while the second part will be reserved for cars so as to be able to better learn all the secrets of safe driving in both worlds. Participants will learn how to keep the right position both in the saddle and behind the wheel, how to use their sight in the correct way, how to make the most of the braking power of both vehicles and how to manage emergency situations in a safe and aware way. The teaching relating to motorbike riding is based on the DRE Road format, the riding course designed and developed for all types of motorcyclists, from those who wish to improve their riding level, to all those who wish to try out the technological features of the Ducati range.

The technical clothing required for the course consists of a full-face helmet, leather or Cordura jacket and trousers, equipped with shoulder, elbow and knee protection, back protector, gloves and boots. For those who are without, it will be possible, subject to availability, to request technical clothing when purchasing the course.

The Porsche & Ducati Experience represents a unique experience, which testifies to Ducati’s commitment to excellence and has come about thanks to the synergy with another brand of the Volkswagen group.

The event is scheduled for June 29/30 and registration is already open.

For more information on the course, the program and registration, you can visit the DRE Academy section of the Ducati.com website or contact DRE Customer Support: dre@ducati.com.





For more Ducati news check out our dedicated page Ducati UK News

or head to the official Ducati UK website ducati.com/gb/en/home